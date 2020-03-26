REVIEW: Judge Dredd False Witness #1 — "High-Grade Science Fiction"

(IDW Publishing, creative team: Brandon Easton, Kei Zama, Eva de la Cruz, Shawn Lee)

This book is very, very clever. From the pop culture taxonomy of Mega-City One neighborhoods to the intricate, timely plot, this issue captures the xenophobia and desperation of an unfortunate number of dystopian eras, including our own. A dropout from the school producing street judges works those battered boulevards as a courier, making hard to accomplish deliveries to the elite and powerful. With this as the through line, Brandon Easton's intricate, brilliant script succinctly shows the class strata of this futuristic time while building out a new character through actions and voiceover. There's great action as giant judge robots stalk the streets. What could possibly go wrong? Well, Dredd himself didn't get much room to shine, almost a peripheral player in his own title like recent issues of James Bond and this month's Amazing Spider-Man. This is high-grade science fiction that maybe will give its title character a chance to shine in time. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

Written by Eisner-nominated, Glyph Award-winning writer of comics and TV Brandon Easton (Star Trek: Year Five, Transformers, Agent Carter) with superstar artist Kei Zama (Death's Head, Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye) making her Judge Dredd debut!

Justice Academy drop-out Mathias Lincoln has built a comfortable life working as a courier for Mega-City One's most elite citizens. But after he uncovers a horrific conspiracy stretching from the Cursed Earth to the city's seats of power, Mathias also finds himself pursued by legendary lawman Judge Dredd!