"Final Fantasy VII" Goes Retro with Special Square Enix Polygon Figures

The Final Fantasy VII gang returns and Square Enix is bringing back their classic look. This time it is through collectible polygon figure that shows off their blocky shape as we originally saw back in the day. 7 figures have been announced as Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, Reno, Sephiroth, and Red XIII all get figures. They are all pretty small with a height of 2.5" tall but are packed with polygon detail that is too adorable to pass up. No accessories are included with them which would have been a cherry on top but they are still amazing either that any Final Fantasy VII fan can easily get behind.

You can buy a whole box of the Final Fantasy Polygon Figures for $63.99. They are all packaged blindly so you could receive doubles and there are supposedly chase versions of some of the figures. Pre-orders are live and you can find them located here.

"Sephiroth is alive. I… I have to settle the score."

The cast from the original Final Fantasy VII make a debut as collectible Polygon Figures! Each character is recreated in their whimsical polygon form, with amazing expressive eyes. Display may include Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, Reno, Sephiroth, and Red XIII. No matter what figure you get it will be a great fun addition to any classic Final Fantasy VII collection! Each blind-box contains one of 8 different designs, with a chance it could be the special "Chaser" figure. Figures measure roughly 2-inches tall.

The Final Fantasy VII Polygon Figures Display Tray contains 8x total individually packaged pieces:

Breakdown not available at this time.

Please note: Item selection is random. Items are in blind packaging. We cannot accept requests for specific items, nor can we accept returns on opened items. You may receive duplicates.

Please note: This item may have variants randomly inserted throughout the production run. We cannot accept requests for specific variants, nor can we accept returns on opened items. The item you receive may be different from the one pictured.

Item Size:

Cloud: W 1.4" x D 0.6" x H 2.4"

Barrett: W 2.2" x D 0.8" x H 2.6"

Tifa: W 0.8" x D 0.6" x H 2.2"

Aerith: W 1" x D 0.8" x H 2.2"

Reno: W 1.1" x D 0.8" x H 2.4"

Sephiroth: W 1.2" x D 1." x H 2.4"

Red XIII: W 1" x D 2.6" x H 1.4"