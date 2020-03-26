Batman is Back in 1989 Once Again with S.H. Figuarts

Batman 1989 has been coming back into the light lately with a whole new set of upcoming figures. One of the bigger ones we have seen was the Mezco One:12 figure and it might have a run for its money with S.H. Figuarts newest release. Michael Keaton is back once again with another 6-inch figure that is packed with detail, accessories, and a fabric cape. He will come with two head sculpts for him and his own arsenal featuring batarangs, grapnel gun, hand swaps, and more. They really got that pouty down and any Batman fan should be looking forward to seeing this classic 1989 icon back in action.

The Batman 1989 S.H. Figuarts Figure is priced at $68. This is a Bandai Premium Web Exclusive and is set to release in September. Pre-orders are not live just yet but they will be here once finally released.

"LIGHTS OUT! Now you wanna get nuts? Come on! Let's get nuts."

S.H.Figuarts Batman (BATMAN 1989)

Tamashii Web Shop-limited item

Product Specifications

– Height: about 150mm

– Material: ABS, PVC, Cloth

Set Contents

– Body

– Replacement expression parts set

– Replacement left wrist 4 types, replacement right wrist 5 types

– Grapnel Gun

– Gauntlet

– Shuriken × 2

– Batarang

– Captain parts x 2

Price: 7,480JPY (tax included)

Release Date: September 2020