'War of the Worlds' Hits 4K Blu-ray On May 19th

War of the Worlds, the 2005 blockbuster from Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise, is getting a 4K Blu-ray release on May 19th. I think time has been kind to this film- I loved it when it was released that summer, but I feel like I was in the minority. As an actor, I am a Cruise fan, and after the War of the Worlds trailer hit it became my most anticipated film that year. While I will admit that the movie bogs down a bit in the middle, I found it to be a marvel to look at. I bet that the 4K here is going to pop big time.

An iconic star, a legendary filmmaker and an all-time sci-fi classic come together with spectacular results in War of the Worlds. Tom Cruise stars as Ray Ferrier, an ordinary man who summons extraordinary courage to protect his children when a global army of alien invaders set their sights and their devastating war machines upon Earth and the entire human population. The masterful direction of multi-Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steve Spielberg dazzles the eye and touches the heart in this astonishing adventure based on the original story by H.G. Wells.

