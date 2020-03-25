'Top Gun' Hits 4K Blu-ray In May, Before 'Maverick' Hits Theaters

Top Gun is finally coming to 4k Blu-ray on May 19th, and not a moment too soon, as the long-in-development sequel Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters this June. Well, for now it is anyway, who knows at this point. All we do know for sur eis that it never gets old watching the classic 1986 film with Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt (as well as many others). This has long been a want for many disc collectors in 4K, and Paramount is finally digging into their catalog for 4K releases. Man, I hope Maverick can be even a thenth as good as this one. Guess we will find out eventually.

Check out the cover for the release below:

A heart-pounding combination of action, music and incredible aerial photography helped make Top Gun the blockbuster hit. of 1986. Top Gun takes a look at the danger and excitement that awaits every pilot at the Navy's prestigious fighter weapons school. Tom Cruise is superb as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a daring young flyer who's out to become the best. And Kelly McGillis sizzles as the civilian instructor who teaches Maverick a few things you can't learn in a classroom.