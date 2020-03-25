The Tactical Roguelike Truck Game "Convoy" Is Coming This April

If you're looking for an old-school game that plays like a tactical roguelike but also has a weird concept, then Convoy from Triangle Studios BV might be for you. Inspired by Mad Max and other games of the same genre, this game has you looking for scrap parts to fix a spaceship after having crash-landed on a desert planet. You'll have to navigate the terrain, deal with three controlling factions, and get all of the parts you need to get the hell of the rock you've landed on. The game will officially be released on April 8th for all three major consoles. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer below!

Presented in pixel art and set in a future post-apocalyptic setting, Convoy is a squad based tactical roguelike-like in its core. You travel with your combat vehicles and convoy across a wasteland to find parts needed to repair your broken spaceship. During your journey you will encounter strangers in randomized scenarios by picking up radio signals. Depending on the choices you make, signals can either lead to tactical combat, text based dialogue or chance based role-play. Whatever choice you make, you need to keep your convoy and its cargo safe from raiders, privateers and other enemies. Keep upgrading your vehicles, as death is permanent in Convoy.