"Star Trek: Picard" – Recap "Et in Arcadia Ego"; Preview Season Finale

As we approach the upcoming season finale of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard, let's recap the first part of "Et in Arcadia Ego." The crew of the La Sirena arrives at Soji's (Isa Briones) homeworld of Coppelius. They fight Narek (Harry Treadaway), who was in pursuit of La Sirena. After an encounter with planetary defenses, La Sirena and Narek's bird of prey crash to the planet's surface.

A "Star Trek" Reunion

After they set off to find the colony, they reconvene with Seven (Jeri Ryan), Elnor (Evan Evagoria), and the surviving ex-Borg on the destroyed cube. As Seven remains with the ex-Bs, the crew finds the colony occupied synths and a lone human, Dr. Altan Inigo Soong (Brent Spiner). They learn Bruce Maddox and Soong fled to the planet once the Federation synth ban took hold.

As the crew warns the inhabitants of the incoming Romulan invasion, the Synths capture Narek One of the synths in Sutra (Briones) looks like Soji, but with gold skin and yellow eyes similar to Data (Spiner). She performs the Vulcan mind meld on Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill). Sutra sees the Admonition Commodore Oh (Tamlyn Tomita) imposed in Agnes. They also learn Oh infiltrated Starfleet and caused the synths to turn on the humans on Mars. Oh set off the events that sabotaged the Federation's rescue effort for the Romulan supernova.

After the vision, Sutra determines all biological life is a threat to synths' existence. They plan to initiate a culling starting with the invading Romulans. To help her own cause, she helps Narek escape. While fleeing, he killed one of their own. The closing shot sees the invasion fleet before they go through the wormhole to the planet.

Lingering Questions

Did Soong and Maddox build another Data/Lore?

Why is it most science fiction falls back to artificial life must eradicate all biological life extreme if they're supposed to be "evolved" beyond the flaws of humanity?

What are the chances the synths are able to treat Picard's degenerative condition?

Will the Federation come to the rescue?