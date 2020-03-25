"Grand Theft Auto 6"-Related Sites Are Being Updated, Possible Reveal?

It seems like we hear new Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors just about every other day. With that in mind, it's hard to tell whether any of them actually hold any water.

However, it looks like the recent rumors that there could potentially be a reveal on the horizon for Grand Theft Auto 6 may very well hold some water.

It looks like a series of domains and other websites currently connected to Grand Theft Auto 6 are slowly being updated – at least, as of March 23. Dexerto reports that Rockstar has updated websites for many of its popular websites like Red Dead Redemption in the past all at once. It looks like these updates have only affected Grand Theft Auto 6.

That little nugget of information could very well point to a reveal in the near future, though Rockstar Games hasn't announced anything to get excited about at the moment.

We'll have to wait and see what ends up happening in the near future. Keep checking back here for additional information.