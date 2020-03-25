"Gamedec" Shows Off 10 Minutes Of Gameplay Footage

Anshar Studios wanted to give fans a bit of a look into their upcoming title Gamedec by releasing a 10-minute gameplay video/walkthrough. The devs have been in the middle of a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to make it, and as part of the experience, have released this new footage for you to enjoy. We have the video below as you get to see part of the game, where you play a detective in the virtual world of video games, solving crimes between realms. Enjoy the video!

Gamedec is an authentic RPG experience where every decision is important and comes with consequence. The world you live in always adapts to the decisions you make. As the story progresses, your hero adapts as well. Just like in "real" life, the consequences of your choices can be immediate, long-term, or stay hidden, surfacing when least expected. Whatever you decide, the game will remain neutral, neither judging your choices nor suggesting "better" options. It's up to you to evaluate what you've done, bearing in mind that you are the sum of your choices .