"Evangelion" Returns with New Asuka Kotobukiya Statue

Coming out of the Evangelion series, Asuka Langley is back and ready for your shelves. This time she is taking on her appearance in Evangelion:3.0 You Can (Not) Redo from the last scene we see. This beautifully crafted statue showcases with iconic Evangelion character with perfection from her displeased emotional face to the red and black costume. The display base is nicely done too with the metal cross and the red finished base. The red was a great choice here and it'll defiantly be a piece at that stand out in any anime fan collection.

The Evangelion Asuka Langley Statue from Kotobukiya is set to drop in October 2020. She is priced at $149.99 and pre-orders are already live and you can find her located here.

"Pathetic."

Evangelion Asuka Shikinami Langley

An all-new Asuka Shikinami Langley from EVANGELION:3.0 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO. joins Kotobukiya's 1/6 scale Neon Genesis Evangelion figure series!

Wearing a slight frown of displeasure on her face, this figure perfectly depicts Asuka's personality within this series.

The new polished plugsuit design consists of a simple red and black color combination that gives off a chic sense of style. Be sure to take notice of how her plugsuit highlights her graceful figure.

Using clear plastic, the delicate movement and translucency of Asuka's hair are further enhanced for a beautiful display.

The base was inspired by the red desert that shows up in the last scene of EVANGELION:3.0 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO. The steel frames stuck in the ground with the bag hanging off of it are also all emulated in fine detail.

Be sure to add this special figure to your collection!