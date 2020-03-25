Diamond Comic Distributors Making Redundancies Today

Bleeding Cool has been notified by informed sources that Diamond Comic Distributors has been making staff members redundant today. We don't know the scope of such redundancies, how many or at what level, but I understand it includes senior staffers. Bleeding Cool had reported that Diamond had closed doors to new product as a result of concern regarding the coronavirus pandemic and that many workers were working from home, but Diamond was still distributing backorders and existing stock to retailers that are still open. And while the UK government is paying employees 80% of their wages to be furloughed during this period, such a state-funded option is not available in the USA. With revenue dramatically reduced, Diamond has had to make some urgent changes in order to survive through this period. Diamond representatives did not return e-mail enquiries made earlier today. Bleeding Cool's thoughts are with those directly affected and their families. We will continue to report on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the comics industry at this link.

