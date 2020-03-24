Ubisoft Reveals The Next "Anno 1800" DLC Called "Seat Of Power"

Ubisoft revealed the first DLC for Anno 1800 now that Season 2 has kicked off, bringing you closer to domination over a city with Seat Of Power. Aside from the idea that this free update will let you build much more lavish buildings that will make people think you're French royalty, you'll also gain power in the city. Basically, it's as if you decided to run for governor in Anno 1800, with all the power that possible back-door dealing that comes with it. The update is available now which will help optimize the influence system. Here's a little more info about it and what it can do, along with some pics of the buildings you can now construct.

Seat of Power will allow players to construct a magnificent palace, establishing it as the heart of their industrial empire. The palace will have a profound impact on life in their capital. The building will house several departments giving access to passive bonuses and policies to boost the city's economy. The palace consists of one main building and a variety of modules which players will be able to choose different styles for. In addition, a free update for all Anno 1800 players releases today, which will impact the influence system. Three separate difficulty tiers will be added to the system, meaning players will now be able to choose the amount of influence they want to earn. The change is also possible for existing save games.