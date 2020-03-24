"Star Trek: Picard" Season 1 for Free? CBS All Access Makes It So

CBS All Access looks to cheer up those feeling down from the coronavirus pandemic by making their most popular show Star Trek: Picard free to non-subscribers. It requires new users to sign up for the service – but after entering the promo code "GIFT", they can enjoy every episode of the first season.

Reserved.With Star Trek: Picard's season finale "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2" premiering on March 26, the promotion offers the perfect binging opportunity for fans alike. The series marks star Patrick Stewart's return to the franchise reprising his Next Generation role as Jean-Luc Picard.

Here's a look at Stewart's Instagram post, where he reveals the news about the offer:

Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman created Picard. It picks up 14 years after the events of the J.J. Abrams's 2009 Star Trek soft reboot. Jean-Luc had a bitter falling out with the Federation after they abandoned a Romulan rescue operation. The former Starfleet admiral lives uncomfortably in retirement living in guilt from Data's (Brent Spiner) sacrifice during the events of Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).

When Jean-Luc encounters a mysterious woman (Isa Briones), events set in motion for the former captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise on a path to redemption. Along with the ragtag crew he assembled, familiar faces from Star Trek's past come to help him along the way. The series also stars Alison Pill, Evan Evagoria, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway, and Peyton List.

"Star Trek: Picard" Synopsis

A woman named Dahj (Briones) kills Romulan assailants after they infiltrate her apartment and murder her boyfriend. She experiences visions of Picard; after seeing his interview, she seeks him out. … At a Romulan reclamation site located inside a Borg cube, Romulan Narek (Treadaway) meets Soji Asha (Briones), the sister in question.