Humanoids Delays All Comics For At Least a Month, Mark Waid Speaks

LA-based comic book publisher Humanoids has issued the following update from Publisher Mark Waid to comic book retailers. He writes,

After a great deal of internal deliberation and consultation with key retailers, Humanoids has elected to delay shipments to our retail partners for, at minimum, the next four weeks, after which we'll reassess the situation. We're also working to provide whatever relief for retailers we can during this critical period and beyond.

Comics shops like yours are the lifeblood of the comics industry, and we want you to know how much we appreciate all you do. Good luck out there, stay safe, and feel free to reach out to us directly if we can offer further assistance in the days and weeks ahead.