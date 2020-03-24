'1BR' Trailer: Hollywood Dreams Turn to Nightmares in New Thriller

1BR looks like a fun horror/thriller from Dark Sky Films. In it, a woman leaves her troubled past behind for the bright lights of Hollywood. She finds an apartment, and then things start to take a turn for the worse. Dark Sky fare is usually pretty ok. Dead Girl, House of the Devil, The Innkeepers, Victor Crowley, and The Girl on the Third Floor are some of their bigger films, and to be honest this may join them. Sometimes indie horror can surprise you, and hopefully that is the case here.

Check out the trailer, synopsis, and poster for 1BR down below:

After leaving behind a painful past to follow her dreams, Sarah scores the perfect Hollywood apartment. But something is not right. Unable to sleep, tormented by strange noises and threatening notes, her new life quickly starts to unravel. By the time she learns the horrifying truth, it's too late. Caught in a waking nightmare, Sarah must find the strength to hold onto her crumbling sanity…or be trapped forever in an existential hell. 1BR- David Marmor – Director

1BR starring Nicole Brydon Bloom, Giles Matthey, Taylor Nichols, Alan Blumenfeld, Celeste Sully, Susan Davis, Clayton Hoff, and Earnestine Phillips hits VOD streaming on April 24th.