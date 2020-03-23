Viz Media Releases Solicitations For June 2020 Titles

Viz Media released their list of manga titles coming out in June. Hopefully you'll be able to buy these books in the current pandemic if you want any of them.

Shonen Jump

Spy x Family, Vol. 1

By Tatsuya Endo

Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

For older teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1546-6

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA 9.99

Price CAN 12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/220 pages/b&w

My Hero Academia, Vol. 24

By Kohei Horikoshi

A new player emerges in the underground world of villains in the form of the Meta Liberation Army. Led by the CEO of the Detnerat Corporation, the MLA is preparing for a new metahuman revolution. In their eyes, the League of Villains is an obstacle to be removed, but Tomura and his band of miscreants aren't about to go down quietly. It's army versus league in all-out war, and dominance must be established.

For teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1120-8

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/192 pages/b&w

Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 9

By Akira Toriyama, Art by Toyotarou

The Tournament of Power is nearing its end, and only a few warriors from Universe 7 remain to fight Universe 11's Jiren. Goku struggles against Jiren's endless onslaught of attacks, and things are starting to look grim. It seems like the only way Goku can defeat Jiren is by tapping into the power of Ultra Instinct—something he's never been able to do before! Will he be able to master it in time to defeat Jiren and save Universe 7?! Meanwhile, back on Earth, Boo is about to get Boo-napped!

For teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1236-6

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/192 pages/b&w

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 13

By Koyoharu Gotouge

The strange shape-shifting demons Hatengu and Gyokko attack Tanjiro and his friends in the hidden village of swordsmiths. The Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, engages the demons, but he'll need some help from Tanjiro and Genya, another Demon Slayer. It's bad enough that they have to fight two upper-rank demons, but can they handle a foe who can split itself into four separate bodies and regenerate almost instantly?

For teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1113-0

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/192 pages/b&w

Naruto: Naruto's Story–Family Day

By Mirei Miyamoto

Concept by Masashi Kishimoto

To celebrate Family Day, Konohagakure village's new holiday, Naruto and his daughter Himawari are on the hunt for an elusive must-have item. Hinata wants to make the day memorable for her family, Hiashi, Hanabi and Boruto. Even Sasuke makes special time with his daughter Sarada and his wife Sakura! At the end of the day, will Family Day be a success?

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1342-4

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $10.99

Price CAN $14.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/208 pages/b&w

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Vol. 7

By Hideyuki Furuhashi, Illustrated by Betten Court, Concept by Kohei Horikoshi

Knuckleduster disappeared after saving his daughter Tamao, and for now, he's not letting anyone else know that he's back. That's just as well, since Koichi and Pop Step have their hands full getting ready for an all-out entertainment extravaganza—Captain Celebrity's final appearance in Japan at the Sky Egg stadium! Unfortunately, the high-speed villain from Osaka is also preparing to initiate a major catastrophe at the event. When the chips are down, Captain Celebrity and Koichi may not be the heroes we want, but are they the heroes we need?

-FINAL VOLUME-

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1066-9

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Age Rating T

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/200 pages/b&w

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, Vol. 7

Original concept by Kazuki Takahashi

Story by Shin Yoshida

Art by Naohito Miyoshi

Genesis Omega Dragon finally awakens during the Duel against Eve. Yuya and his friends learn that G.O.D. has been fulfilling people's desires and leading them astray to destroy humankind! Is this a Duel that Yuya can win? The story of G.O.D. ends here!

For teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1067-6

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/280 pages/b&w

Black Clover, Vol. 21

By Yūki Tabata

Asta and Yuno head deep into the Shadow Palace to stop the elves from getting their hands on the final magic stone. However, just as the battle seems to be entering the final phase, a mysterious dark force makes its appearance.

For teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1476-6

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/200 pages/b&w

We Never Learn, Vol. 10

By Taishi Tsutsui

Life imitates art when Mafuyu Kirisu reads a romantic manga and starts to see the world through rose-colored, lovey-dovey glasses! When everything seems like innuendo, how will this straitlaced teacher manage to keep her cool?

For older teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1239-7

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/192 pages/b&w

Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4

By Gege Akutami

While investigating a strange set of mysterious deaths, Itadori meets Junpei, a troubled kid who is often bullied at school, and they immediately hit it off. However, Junpei is also befriended by the culprit behind the bloody incident—Mahito, a mischievous cursed spirit! Mahito sets in motion a devious plan involving Junpei, hoping to ensnare Itadori as well.

For older teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1480-3

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/200 pages/b&w

The Promised Neverland, Vol. 15

By Kaiu Shirai, Art by Posuka Demizu

As Norman and his group prepare their plan to eradicate all of the demons, Emma searches for her own path. Can she find a way to create a new promise that achieves peace without resorting to violence?

-FINAL VOLUME-

For older teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1499-5

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/192 pages/b&w

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma, Vol. 36

By Yuto Tsukuda, Art by Shun Saeki, Contributor Yuki Morisaki

For older teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1542-8

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/248 pages/b&w

Shojo Beat

Ao Haru Ride, Vol. 11

By Io Sakisaka

Futaba Yoshioka has encountered her first love again in high school, but he seems different from the boy she once knew. With the help of his friends, Kou lets go of painful memories from his past. Futaba wants to get closer to Toma, but she ends up spending time with Kou.

For teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-0821-5

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/184 pages/b&w

Queen's Quality, Vol. 9

By Kyousuke Motomi

Ten years ago, Kyutaro's beloved Fuyu disappeared—and now Fumi must decide if she should let Fuyu resurface! The problem is that only one of them can remain by Kyutaro's side… As Fumi faces this difficult decision in the depths of her own mind vault, will she choose to disappear?

For teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1117-8

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/168 pages/b&w

Natsume's Book of Friends, Vol. 24

By Yuki Midorikawa

Tôru Taki can sense but not see yokai, a mixed blessing of a gift that once got her cursed. Natsume was able to lift the curse, but Taki is still isolated from others. Natsume wants to be happy for her when her brother suddenly returns home from college, but there's something very odd about him. Is Taki's family just weird, or should Natsume be worried for her safety?

For teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1199-4

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/192 pages/b&w

Yona of the Dawn, Vol. 24

By Mizuho Kusanagi

In order to prevent war with the nation of Xing, Yona and Hak ask the informant Ogi to deliver an important letter to Su-won. Later, Yona races to the Fire Tribe to appeal to an ally there—Kang Tae-jun! Will Yona succeed in helping her friends who are captured in Xing?

For teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1251-9

On Sale Date 2020-06-02

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/192 pages/b&w

VIZ Media

Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition, Vol. 2

By Hidenori Kusaka; Art by MATO

When Pokémon Trainer Red goes missing, his faithful Pikachu teams up with Trainer Amarillo del Bosque Verde to find him. The quest will take smarts, skills and a lot of help from Red's friends and other Pokémon. It will also pit Yellow and Pikachu against the Elite Four, whose headquarters on the mysterious Cerise Island will put all their battle tactics to the test!

Collects the original Pokémon Adventures volumes 4, 5 & 6!

For all ages.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1122-2

On Sale Date 2020-06-09

Price USA $17.99

Price CAN $24.99

Dimension 5 3/4 x 8 1/4

Format TP/616 pages/b&w

How Do We Relationship?, Vol. 1

By Tamifull

Shy Miwa has always dreamed of finding love, but living in small-town Japan made finding the right match difficult—especially since she likes girls! Even going away to college didn't seem to increase her romantic odds until one day her outgoing classmate Saeko suggests they might as well start dating each other since it's not like either of them have other options. At first it seems like things won't work out as their personalities clash and misunderstandings abound. But when their casual friendship starts to become something more Miwa begins to wonder—can a pragmatic proposal lead to true love?

For older teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1174-1

On Sale Date 2020-06-09

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/216 pages/b&w

Requiem of the Rose King, Vol. 12

By Aya Kanno

Having taken care of Hastings' interference, Richard and his allies consolidate power. Meanwhile, King Edward V's coronation day is decided. For entertainment, a hunt is arranged, but behind the scenes the king and the royal princes have concocted a dastardly plot!

For older teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1468-1

On Sale Date 2020-06-09

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/192 pages/b&w

Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution

By Ryo Takamisaki

Adventure explodes into action with the debut of Mewtwo, a bio-engineered Pokémon created from the DNA of Mew, the rarest of all Pokémon. After escaping from the lab where it was created, Mewtwo is determined to prove its own superiority. It lures a number of talented Trainers into a Pokémon battle like no other—and of course, Ash and his friends are happy to accept the challenge!

Ash's excitement turns to fear and anger when Mewtwo reveals its plan for domination, creating powerful clones of our heroes' Pokémon so it can even the ""imbalance"" between Pokémon and their Trainers. Despite Ash's protests, Mewtwo refuses to believe that Pokémon and people can be friends. But faced with the determination and loyalty of a young Trainer, Mewtwo just might live to reconsider…especially when pitted against the power of the mysterious Mew!

For all ages.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1552-7

On Sale Date 2020-06-09

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/128 pages/b&w

Tokyo: Day by Day

Translated by Isabella Huang

Discover one of the world's most exhilarating cities! Beloved for its unique culture, tasty food, iconic shops, and fashion, Tokyo is a fascinating place to explore. From ramen and flower parks, to hidden bars and novelty cafes, Tokyo: Day by Day is jam-packed with fresh ideas and inspiring photography.

Featuring:

Daily tips and suggestions on where and what to eat

Essential sights and activities

The very best places to shop

This is the ultimate travel companion for both frequent and first-time visitors!

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1722-4

On Sale Date 2020-06-09

Price USA $24.99

Price CAN $33.99

Dimension 5 3/4 x 8 1/4

Format TP/376 pages/color

VIZ Signature

Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition, Vol. 1

By Rumiko Takahashi

Yusaku Godai didn't get accepted into college on the first try, so he's studying to retake the entrance exams. But living in a dilapidated building full of eccentric and noisy tenants is making it hard for him to achieve his goals. Now that a beautiful woman has moved in to become the new resident manager, Godai is driven to distraction!

For older teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1187-1

On Sale Date 2020-06-16

Price USA $24.99

Price CAN $33.99

Dimension 5 3/4 x 8 1/4

Format TP/344 pages/b&w

Blue Flag, Vol. 2

By KAITO

The school sports festival is coming, and Toma accepts the position of class 3-A's cheer squad captain on the condition that Futaba and Taichi are his vice-captains. Hoping to live up to Toma's faith in them, Taichi and Futaba diligently practice their squad's routine. But when the time to perform comes, Futaba is hit with a sudden, debilitating case of stage fright!

For older teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1302-8

On Sale Date 2020-06-16

Price USA $12.99

Price CAN $17.99

Dimension 5 3/4 x 8 1/4

Format TP/224 pages/b&w

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, Vol. 8

By Inio Asano

The Occult Club's trip to the seaside has been a great chance for Kadode and her friends to unwind from the dual stresses of college and living through an endless alien invasion. Oba and Makoto forge a special friendship after hanging out on the beach, culminating in the two of them taking a scenic tour through Oran's memories from another timeline!

Too bad it looks like every timeline is the worst timeline…

For mature audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1531-2

On Sale Date 2020-06-16

Price USA $14.99

Price CAN $19.99

Dimension 5 3/4 x 8 1/4

Format TP/164 pages/b&w

20th Century Boys: The Perfect Edition, Vol. 8

By Naoki Urasawa

Evil has come. Justice has yet to arrive…

While an unknown virus spreads and cripples the world with fear, the 2015 World Expo prepares to start, serving as a beacon of hope in a dark world. But how can our heroes remain hopeful as strange rumors start to spread? Between sightings of the recently deceased Friend walking the streets of Japan and rumors of an assassination attempt on the pope, all signs point towards an eventful opening ceremony for the 2015 World Expo.

-FINAL VOLUME-

For older teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-4215-9968-7

On Sale Date 2020-06-16

Price USA $19.99

Price CAN $26.99

Dimension 5 3/4 x 8 1/4

Format TP/456 pages/b&w

The Drifting Classroom: Perfect Edition, Vol. 3

By Kazuo Umezz

After a disastrous journey into the wasteland outside the school, Sho and the rest of the surviving students return to their fortress, only to discover an even deadlier danger waiting for them. Former friends must fight a final battle as Kazuo Umezz's horror classic careens toward an epic conclusion!

For older teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-0939-7

On Sale Date 2020-06-16

Price USA $34.99

Price CAN $46.99

Dimension 5 3/4 x 8 1/4

Format HC/760 pages/b&w

Golden Kamuy, Vol. 16

By Satoru Noda

With Asirpa unaware that Sugimoto is still alive, she heads north further into Karafuto with Kiroranke, Ogata and Shiraishi. Back in Hokkaido, Hijikata follows up on information he discovered inside Abashiri prison, leading him to a former assassin. Meanwhile, Sugimoto and his party, desperate to find Asirpa, come upon a traveling circus whose ringmaster might be able to help. But before that, will Sugimoto have to kill himself?

For mature audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-0956-4

On Sale Date 2020-06-16

Price USA $12.99

Price CAN $17.99

Dimension 5 3/4 x 8 1/4

Format TP/208 pages/b&w

Shonen Sunday

Komi Can't Communicate, Vol. 7

By Tomohito Oda

Najimi declares a last-minute Christmas Eve party to be held at Komi's house, sending the friends into a flurry of gift shopping and Komi into anxious worrying. But when her friends all turn up with good cheer and a giant stuffed animal for her, it turns out Najimi wasn't just being impulsive—this is Komi's surprise birthday party too!

For teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-0718-8

On Sale Date 2020-06-09

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/192 pages/b&w

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, Vol. 12

By Kagiji Kumanomata

The Demon Castle staff procure a flock of Monster Bird chicks to ensure a steady supply of eggs, but their problems only grow. The princess's efforts to help the Demon Castle weather a financial crisis range from the criminal to the musical. Mechanical Zone boss M.O.T.H.E.R. creates a mechanical marvel modeled after the most fearsome creature in the castle. Now who would that be…? And then the princess must operate the mecha in battle against the hero Dawner, who is determined to "rescue" her from her beloved new home. Plus, the secret of the Demon King's horns and an herbaceous invasion!

For teen audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1539-8

On Sale Date 2020-06-09

Price USA $9.99

Price CAN $12.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/2

Format TP/168 pages/b&w

Sublime

Therapy Game, Vol. 1

By Meguru Hinohara

Recently dumped and very straight, Shizuma tries to drink his sorrow away, only to wake up being spooned by a man! When he explains to Minato, his drunken fling, that he doesn't remember a thing about their night together, Minato secretly vows to seduce him again—and then dump him as revenge! But even the best-laid plans can go awry when Cupid has his way.

For mature audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1242-7

On Sale Date 2020-06-09

Price USA $12.99

Price CAN $17.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/8

Format TP/178 pages/b&w

Caste Heaven, Vol. 2

By Chise Ogawa

Atsumu, a regular target of the school bullies, has had a rough life. But his luck changes when Kuze, the classmate he idolizes, helps him out during the caste game by giving him his jack card. Despite his reservations about Kuze's true intentions, Atsumu can't help but lose himself in the pleasures Kuze gives him. But will those pleasures come at a cost?

For mature audiences.

ISBN 13 978-1-9747-1246-5

On Sale Date 2020-06-09

Price USA $12.99

Price CAN $17.99

Dimension 5 x 7 1/8

Format TP/212 pages/b&w