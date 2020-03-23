DC Comics' Printer Closes Tomorrow

Bleeding Cool is trying to stay on top of the current effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the comic book industry. We have already been told that Diamond Comic Distributors is closing its doors to all new product, though comics, books, magazine, toys, games, etc that they have already received will still be distributed if they can over the following weeks. We have learned that there will be alternative attempts to distribute to stores that are still open, even from publishers exclusive to Diamond. And Diamond has also stated that all stores can sell this week's comic books as and when they receive them. UK stores will have to wait till delivery on Thursday.

A statement from Diamond is expected though we understand they have confirmed to publishing partners that their Mississippi and New York facilities have already been closed.

But we now know that Transcontinental Printing, the main Canadian printer of DC Comics, and countless other publishers is shutting down for three weeks. And that Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario are closing all non-essential businesses by end of play tomorrow, until at least mid-April.

