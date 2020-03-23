American Publication Of Asterix Delayed Two Months

A newly Americanized translation of Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo's Asterix, which celebrated its 60th birthday yesterday, was to have begun in May with Free Comic Book Day. However, with Free Comic Book Day itself delayed until the Summer (at least), so the subsequently planned Asterix volumes from Papercutz are also being delayed. Also, you know, printing issues, coronavirus, all that.

So the first and second Asterix Omnibus Papercutz Editions have been delayed from the 20th of May to the 15th of July, as well as the US release of the latest volume, in the original English translation Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter.

Copies are available from Amazon.co.uk of course…

ASTERIX OMNIBUS PAPERCUTZ ED HC VOL 01

(W) Rene Goscinny (A/CA) Albert Uderzo

Asterix is celebrating 60 sensational years as an international comics superstar, and in the first collected editions from Papercutz, the stories are newly translated into American English for a new generation of fans! The story of Asterix starts here. These are the earliest adventures of Asterix as he defends his tiny village from the overwhelming forces of the Roman Empire. Join the short, spunky, and super-powerful warrior from Gaul and his faithful friends, including the boar-eating delivery man Obelix and the ecologically-minded canine, Dogmatix. as they battle to protect their village against impossible odds. Asterix Omnibus volume 1 collects "Asterix the Gaul," "Asterix and the Golden Sickle," and "Asterix and the Goths." Asterix Omnibus volume 2 collects "Asterix the Gladiator," "Asterix and the Banquet," and "Asterix and Cleopatra."

In Shops: Jul 15, 2020

SRP: $22.99

ASTERIX PAPERCUTZ ED GN VOL 38 CHIEFTAINS DAUGHTER

(W) Jean-Yves Ferri (A/CA) Didier Conrad

Now from Papercutz! Upheavals and pandemonium are definitely on the horizon! Adrenaline, the daughter of the famous Gaulish chieftain is being hunted down by the Romans. She secretly finds refuge in the village of our indomitable Gauls, the only place in Roman-occupied Gaul that can guarantee her protection. And let's just say that having this very special teenager around will cause plenty of confusion, and not just for Obelix!

In Shops: Jul 15, 2020

SRP: $9.99