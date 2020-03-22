"World War Z" Is Getting Cross-Play For PS4 & Xbox One Soon

Focus Home Interactive and Saber Interactive have a new free update coming to World War Z on Tuesday which will finally enable cross-play. Since September 2019, the company has been promising on their roadmap of updates that before Q1 2020 was out, we would see cross-play for Xbox One and PS4 players. Well, according to the game's Twitter account, we're finally getting it. The update will be happening on March 23rd, 2020, this coming Monday.

Since both versions of World War Z have been receiving the same updates and content at the same time, this is going to be a pretty easy meld between the two. The only real issues that are going to end up arising are connection issues. But considering everyone right now is self-quarantining over the coronavirus and are at home playing games anyway, it's pretty reasonable to assume there will be connection issues no matter what. But at the very least when it comes to the game, we'll all have a wider selection of players to partner up with to complete missions together. We'll see if Saber and Focus Home come up with new content for players over the next couple of months as well.