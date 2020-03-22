Villains Seeking Hero, in Action Lab June 2020 Solicitations



Villains Seeking Hero is a new series by Louis Southard and Ben Matsuya, launching from Action Lab Entertainment in June – that's the current plan. Here are solicitations for the first six issues, along with some character designs…

Once a respected and feared pillar of the super-villain community, the middle-aged veteran baddie known as Master Molecule is being swallowed up by his own professional downward spiral! Fortunately for the villain, a second chance arrives with him becoming the leader of a new team called the Frightening Five!

CHAOS REIGNS! A dark storm called REVENGE is brewing! In the wake of the Spirit King having done a very naughty thing, the tired Master Molecule & the rest of the Frightening Five are forced to deal with the deadly aftermath.

BANG! POW! KABOOM! IT'S TIME TO FIGHT! The Frightening Five meet face-to-face with the Super Society in this very serious showdown of good versus evil! In the end, only one team is going to make it out alive!

EGADS! As Spirit King and Nite-Man enjoy a lovely day on the beach, a climactic battle between Master Molecule vs. Kaihema the Warrior Woman rages on! Will good triumph over evil or does the master of molecules have one last trick up his sleeve?

At last, the secrets of the Super Society are revealed in this very special issue! Alas, the only way to hear them is to go beyond the known cosmos and meet with The Documenter, Goddess of Stories! Are you willing to take that risk?

*GASP* The moon is under siege! Master Molecule, Spirit King, and Nite-Man have made a deadly pact with the holy Moon Wizards to steal the heavenly lunar orb from our precious orbit. Now, it's up to spacefaring superhero, The Cosmonaut, to stop the fiends before it's too late!

And here's the solicitation for June… as well as what else Action Lab have lined up for the month.

VILLAINS SEEKING HERO #1

APR201442

(W) Louis Southard (A/CA) Ben Matsuya

In Shops: Jun 10, 2020

SRP: $3.99

ARGUS TP VOL 01

APR201433

(W) Mark Bertolini (A/CA) Darryl Knickrehm

When boy genius Randall Patton invents time travel, the temporal police force The Argus is created, made up of 100 different versions of Randall from various points throughout his life, including one version who is a monstrous killer who is targeting the other Randalls! Learning to travel through time, young Randall will discover who the real enemy is – Time itself! How can you fight time? Find out in the collected edition of the hit time travel sci-fi series!

In Shops: Jun 03, 2020

SRP: $14.99

SWEET HEART #4 (OF 5) (MR)

APR201432

(W) Dillon Gilbertson (A/CA) Francesco Iaquinta

Maddie gets wrapped up in a risky plan to save a child's life. Is it worth the price? Or is it destined to fail?

In Shops: Jun 10, 2020

SRP: $3.99

VAMPBLADE #50 (OF 50)

APR201434

(W) Jason Martin (A/CA) Marco Maccagni

Extra-length series finale! This is it, the landmark 50th issue is also the series finale! All four seasons of Vampblade have been building to this!! The climax for Katie Carva and her cast of interdimensional characters culminates here in one extra-length blade brandishing extravaganza!! Also featuring the All-New Danger Doll Squad! Fans of the Danger Doll Universe will not want to miss this!

In Shops: Jun 24, 2020

SRP: $5.99

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #72

APR201443

(W) Vince Hernandez (A) Marco Maccagni

The mind-bending "69 Ways To Die" story arc reaches its conclusion as Angel Lynch is forced to either accept the mantle of the Zombie Tramp and its lineage, or fall victim and suffer in an eternity worse than hell or any reality she could imagine! Meanwhile, Tatiana and Angel's allies must make a fatal decision to restore balance to the world-and save their own lives in the process!

In Shops: Jun 17, 2020

SRP: $4.99