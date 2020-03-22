Vampire Dad Launches in American Mythology's June 2020 Solicits

Eric J Todd Livingston and published by American Mythology in June, here's Vampire Dad – and everything else the company are putting out that month – at least, for now. Once upon a time, artist drew a Doctor Who comic book I had written for IDW . Of course, he has moved on to greater things, but I will always love his tantrically meditating Tennant. But maybe I could love his Vampire Dad even more? With a psychiatrist for the undead, written byand published by American Mythology in June, here's Vampire Dad – and everything else the company are putting out that month – at least, for now.

VAMPIRE DAD #1

APR201495

(W) Todd Livingston (A/CA) Eric J

It's 1962 -Recently-turned vampire Dr. Raymond Walenski is a psychologist for monsters with emotional issues who struggles to maintain a normal life with his human family. But even agents of the underworld need a vacation, and during a visit to the surf-tastic California coast, Raymond's R&R becomes R&Armegeddon as his adventurous, teenaged daughter is romantically pursued by a ghoulish patient and the leader of a biker gang. Two-time Rondo Award-winning author Todd Livingston (The Black Forest, Wicked West, Rocky & Bullwinkle Show) mixes monsters with Muscle Beach in this fun retro series inspired by the cult indie film of the same name. Art by Eric J and colors by Matt Webb.

SRP: $3.99

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY MONSTERS #1 CVR A MARTINEZ (MR)

APR201493

(W) Michael Gordon, Glenn Moane, Kostas Paradias (A) Dan Parson, Demi Mandir, Mike Wolfer (CA) Roy Allen Martinez

American Mythology Productions is plunging into the darkness… And we're taking you with us! American Mythology Monsters is our first foray into full-tilt fright, an all-new, black and white anthology title featuring modern takes on some of the horror world's most classic creations. Meet the hideous creature called "Quinn," an assemblage of sickening parts that together form a nightmarish creature who wants nothing more than to rip you to shreds! Beware the curse of "Safiya," rising from the unearthed corpse of an ancient Egyptian mummy and bent on the destruction of a scientific facility and the possession of its human inhabitants! And howl with a university professor whose brief sexual encounter with a mysterious woman has left him with "The Bite," and the horrifying curse of the werewolf! It's serialized horror in the classic tradition, in three tales that will haunt your dreams, but only for mature readers. In Shops: Jun 24, 2020 SRP: $3.99

ZORRO GALLEON OF DEAD #3 CVR A MARTINEZ

APR201496

(W) Mike Wolfer (A) Alex Miracolo (CA) Roy Allen Martinez

Zorro's most nightmarish adventure continues! After boarding the haunted Galleon of the Dead and defeating a band of undead warriors, Zorro now faces the captain of the cursed ship… El Hijo del Muerte! However, in an unexpected turn of events, Muerte does not want to kill Zorro-he instead wants to tell him the secrets of the ship of the damned. But learning the truth about the haunted house of the high seas could condemn Zorro to an eternity in Hell, just like another sword-wielding adventurer who is being held prisoner in the bowels of the galleon… Lady Zorro! It's supernatural terror, lucha libre action, and sword-swinging thrills as you've never seen before!

SRP: $3.99

ZORRO MASTERS DON MCGREGOR LADY RAWHIDE 25TH ANN CVR A

APR201498

(W) Don McGregor (CA) Jimmy Palmiotti (A/CA) Mike Mayhew

Legendary Zorro writer, Don McGregor, joins the Zorro Masters line with this special 25th anniversary reproduction of his classic Lady Rawhide #1 series from 1996! Celebrate the contributions of the defining voice of the world of Zorro with this classic Lady Rawhide adventure. Written by Don McGregor, art by Mike Mayhew & Jimmy Palmiotti.

SRP: $3.99

LAND THAT TIME FORGOT FEARLESS #1 CVR A MARTINEZ

APR201506

(W) Mike Wolfer (A) Fritz Casas (CA) Roy Allen Martinez

Enter the Edgar Rice Burroughs Universe in an all-new series set in the astounding, prehistoric world of Caspak! Set during the time period of the original novel, The Land That Time Forgot: Fearless reveals a previously untold story of Bowen Tyler and Lys La Rue as they trekked across the landscape of the unforgettable and unforgiving prehistoric world of Caspak. Giant spiders, fierce ape-like warriors, prehistoric beasts, and See-ta the savage… This one has it all! Featuring one white-knuckle encounter after another, this is the tale that all fans of ERB and prehistoric adventure comics have been waiting for, beautifully illustrated by Fritz Casas and written by Mike Wolfer (Pellucidar, The Monster Men).

SRP: $3.99

PELLUCIDAR WINGS OF DEATH READERS SET

APR201509

Another exciting series from the Edgar Rice Burroughs Universe errupts with action, monsters, and adventure! Get a reader set of all three issues of Pellucidar Wings of Death #1-3 for a value price and join the fight! Covers are random fill. In Shops: Jun 24, 2020 SRP: $9.99