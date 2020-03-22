The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – "Things Start To Really Slow Down"

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though this week it became the Tuesday Titans… and clearly many stores had other matters on their minds. But if any retailers would like to report on what meagre sales they may still have this week, we would reallyt value them. Please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Man, that's a good looking Joker…

Top ten bestselling comics of the week

Batman #91 DCeased Unkillables #2 Star Wars #4 Excalibur #9 Justice League #43 X-Force #9 Robin 80th Anniversary Super Spectacular #1 Spider-Woman #1 Resistance #1 Year of the Villain Hell Arisen #4

Thanks to the following retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Who had this to say…

Things are beginning to slow down at FFF but we still managed to do what we do best, sell some comic books! Batman was on top of our Weekly Top Ten with DCeased selling just one less copy. The Robin 80th anniversary issue sold well. We didn't order nearly as many as we might've if it had been a cheaper book, but even at $10, we almost sold out of every cover (except for the Miller one). Spider-Woman and Resistance are the two big debut issues of the week. Spider-Woman sold well thanks to some stellar covers. We sold out of the Garcin collage cover and the J Scott Campbell was the one that was grabbed the most. I'm incredibly excited for Resistance and our staff pushed it to everyone. AWA putting out four #1s in the same week wasn't the best idea, but we sold okay on all of the titles and a little better on Resistance. Excalibur and X-Force saw a small bump with the help of the God Loves Man Kills variants. Justice League is still holding on. While we lost a few subs after the creative team change, we did manage to get one or two new people on the title. Star Wars is a constant of our Top Ten lists, so it's no surprise to see it at #8. Sales have definitely started to slow down and while we're extremely lucky, I do understand that this industry is already weeble-wobbling on the edge of disaster. I hope that we all make it out of this newest hurdle unscathed and I know that we'll all be back to what we do best soon. That being, of course, selling comics.

Noticing things start to really slow down this week compared to last. The usual heavy-hitters, while still selling okay-ish, only sold about half of their usual amount. We've had a few people take advantage of our mail services and our curbside pick-up opportunities, so that's good to see, but unfortunately, I'm afraid a lot of folks just assume we aren't open.

AWA's titles might have had the bad misfortune of coming out during a bad time due to the virus. Our sales were solid this week. Batman once again easily took the top spot. Year of the Villain 4 made the top ten. Weirdly, Year of the Villain 3 and 4 sold much better than issues 1 and 2 which we still have on hand. Some people who usually come in every week did not, while others who had never been in or rarely come in did to get reading material due to their now being home a lot more with more free time. Crazy times.