New Comics Publisher Hero Tomorrow Launches Bloom #1 in June

BLOOM #1 (OF 4) CVR A DAZO HERO TOMORROW COMICS BLOOM #1 (OF 4) CVR B GALLEGO COVER

BLOOM #1 (OF 4) CVR C HADIWIDJAJA 5 COPY FREE INCV CVR (NET

The Donny Hadiwidjaja virgin variant (C Cover) is free for any combo of the A & B covers totalling 5. BLOOM #1 (W) Sikora, Ted (A) Butch K. Mapa (CA) Bong Dazo 1969. Ramsey is an aspiring comic book artist who is trying to find inspiration for his femme fatale. When he meets wild dancer Regina at a street fair he invites her into the woods for a character photoshoot where she begins to "break on through to the other side." Witness the psychedelic origin of the most powerful character in the Hero Tomorrow Comics universe. A mind-bending four issue journey that will reshape the way you view reality. FORTY story pages in issue 1! SRP: $3.99