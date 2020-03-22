Mike Mignola's Hellboy Crosses Over With Steve Mannion's Fearless Dawn

In 2009, Asylum Press published Steve Mannion's Fearless Dawn, a wartime zombie fighting masterpiece. And it seems that Mike Mignola was quite a fan. And now, in June, Mignola is crossing over his Hellboy with the Fearless ones, to be published by Eric Powell's Albatross Funnybooks.

FEARLESS DAWN MEETS HELLBOY ONE SHOT MANNION CVR

APR201482

(W) Mike Mignola, Steve Mannion (A) Mike Mignola (A/CA) Steve Mannion

It's all out pulp adventure as Mike Mignola's Hellboy teams up with Steve Mannion's legendary underground comic hero, Fearless Dawn! A misadventure in Romania drops Hellboy into the middle of the paranormal mission of Fearless Dawn's crew. But this meeting of heroes ain't no picnic when the undead 666th Panzer Division shows up. Beautifully co-illustrated by Mike Mignola and Steve Mannion. For the hardcore collectors out there, Albatross offers a special limited-edition card stock cover of Fearless Dawn Meets Hellboy with art by Mike Mignola! In Shops: Jun 17, 2020 SRP: $3.99

FEARLESS DAWN MEETS HELLBOY ONE SHOT MIGNOLA CVR

APR201483

(W) Mike Mignola, Steve Mannion (A) Steve Mannion (A/CA) Mike Mignola

For the hardcore collectors out there, Albatross offers a special limited-edition card stock cover of Fearless Dawn Meets Hellboy with art by Mike Mignola! It's all-out pulp adventure as Mike Mignola's Hellboy teams up with Steve Mannion's legendary underground comic hero, Fearless Dawn! A misadventure in Romania drops Hellboy into the middle of the paranormal mission of Fearless Dawn's crew. But this meeting of heroes ain't no picnic when the undead 666th Panzer Division shows up. Beautifully co-illustrated by Mike Mignola and Steve Mannion. In Shops: Jun 17, 2020 SRP: $5.99

GOON TP VOL 02 DECEIT OF WELL DRESSED DEVIL

APR201484

(W) Eric Powell, Tom Sniegoski (A) Brett Parson (CA) Eric Powell

One by one, the Goon has taken down the gangs who have sprung up in the Nameless Town in his absence. But he has yet to face the mysterious crime figure know as Dapper… until now. After Goon is framed for the kidnapping of the Limburger Baby, it's not just the brute force of the Neanderthal in the pinstriped suit Goon has to worry about, but the wrath of the furious town out for vengeance. But is Dapper really the one pulling the strings? In Shops: Jun 24, 2020 SRP: $17.99

GRUMBLE MEMPHIS & BEYOND THE INFINITE #4 (OF 5)

APR201485

(W) Rafer Roberts (A/CA) Mike Norton, Marissa Louise

Tonight there's gonna be a jailbreak, somewhere on the far edge of reality. See, Eddie and Tala don't like it, so they're gearing up and running everyone down. Tonight there's gonna be trouble, and not everyone is gonna survive. But Tala's warrior uncles mean business, and they're gonna bust her mom out of space jail – dead or alive!

SRP: $3.99

UNHOLY BASTARDS VS THE FUTURE ONE SHOT (RES)

APR201486

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Scott Brown, Steve Mannion (CA) Eric Powell

From the pages of The Goon comes those unloveable scamps, The Unholy Bastards! That's right! Smitty, Specs, Pee Wee, Charlene, Roscoe and Kid Gargantuan in an all-new standalone adventure! When they accidentally turn Old Rusty, the bike they'd assembled from pieces stolen off other bikes, into a time machine, the Bastards find themselves not just breaking the laws of decency, but also the laws of physics! And that doesn't even include the several misdemeanors involving killer robots!

SRP: $3.99

GOON TIKI MUG SET

APR201487

Are you a street wise butt kicker with a love of cracking undead skulls? Do you enjoy a nice rum based Polynesian inspired cocktail? Then boy do we have the mugs for you! Jumping from the pages of Eric Powell's award-wining comic series, The Goon, comes the Goon Tiki Mug Set! Set includes a whopping 30.oz Goon mug with a 2.oz Franky shot glass when your cocktail needs a little knife to the eye! The Mugs are finished in the classic distressed tiki brown. In Shops: Jun 17, 2020 SRP: $55.00