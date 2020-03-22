'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': Finn Wolfhard Says its Faithful to Original

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is releasing this June, and there is a certain buzz in the air since the trailer was released a couple months ago. That buzz is mostly positive, but there are some naysayers that think it looks like "Stranger Things with Ecto-1 in it". It doesn't really help that ST star Finn Wolfhard is one of the stars of the film. In a recent interview with NME, he assured fans that the original classic is very special to everyone involved, and that they will be faithful to the spirit of the original Ghostbusters:

"When I was really young, my parents were really big fans of the original Ghostbusters movies, so I grew up watching them, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis – all of those were big, big people in our house. So getting to be a part of that legacy now is very flattering. Older Ghostbusters fans will find it's a really, really faithful approach to the series. While young people, if not everyone, will find that, first and foremost, Ghostbusters is about family and the relationships that these people have made," he explained. It's also really funny, so I'm really excited for people to see it."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Bokeem Woodbine, opens in theaters on July 10th, for now.

