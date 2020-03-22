Daniel Craig Dreamed Aboout Being Spidey, Supes, NOT Bond

Daniel Craig is the best Bond. Fight me. Sorry, I don't personally feel the old Bond movies hold up, and I quite enjoy the modern take on the spy. I understand that that will upset almost everyone, and that is fine. What isn't fine is that if Daniel Craig had his way, he would have never played Bond in the first place. No, he wanted to play a different kind of superhero- one in tights. Or maybe a cowboy, or could you imagine him having been in Blumhouse's latest Invisible Man film? These were the roles he dreamed of playing as a kid, according to a new interview with Metro:

"People are always saying to me, 'You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid.' The answer is no, I never did' Daniel Craig says. "I dreamed of being all sorts of other things – Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But Bond so much, which seems ironic now… I've been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movies. There's no downside to playing Bond."

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's final Bond film, opens in November all across the world.