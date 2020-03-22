Bigs And Tiny, the Comedy Superhero Crime Noir Comic In Stores in June

Blackbox Comics has a new launch title planned for June 2020. From Dimitrios Zaharakis, Ramel Hill and Frederico Sabbatini, Bigs And Tiny is a new comedy superhero crime noir comic, set in New York. A non-shutdown New York, of course….

The comic was kickstartered last year, which means we get to find out a lot more about it…

The two main characters are named Santino (Tiny) and Bryan (Bigs) Santino Lugo – Tiny 5'2"

Abilities – Super strength – Compacts and Condenses; a key factor in his strength – the smaller he becomes the stronger he is.

Bryan Clay –Bigs 6'5"

Average strength for a 6'5 athlete… but after his powers manifest, his brain starts producing millions of neural connections each second. With this increased brain activity he understands how to create "natural super powers" such as producing electricity in burst when he strikes – lighting punches and kicks, he can also create combustion attacks – produce enough acetone that a spark could be produced.

Here's the handy dandy solicit…

BIGS AND TINY #1 (MR)

APR201708

(W) Dimitrios Zaharakis, Ramel Hill (A/CA) Frederico Sabbatini

A comedic duo, on the hunt for answers to their newfound super powers, unravel the mystery of a seedy underworld of criminal activity in the heart of New York.

In Shops: Jun 24, 2020

SRP: $3.99