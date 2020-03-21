"The Masked Singer" Reveals "Bella" Of Group C Ball [SPOILER REVIEW]

After prematurely knocking out a few legends ahead of their time, FOX's The Masked Singer is finally doing justice by their contestants. Group C's weakest singers have been heading home – HUZZAH! And the celebrity unmaskings are still surprising. Although we feel pretty confident about our guesses, we're sure a few more shockers will be revealed as the Season 3 Championship approaches.

Time to recap… starting with ASTRONAUT!

NIGHT ANGEL!

T-REX!

SWAN!

RHINO!

Which Brings Us to… THE REVEAL!

"The Masked Singer": Tiff's Take

Group C has a few stellar performers and I really dig their song choices. It is a relief to see obvious crappy singers voted off the show sooner than later. Swan and T-Rex lack the vocal prowess of their competitors.

After kicking-off legends, the audience is finally making the right choices. Bear and Swan clumsily crooned their last tunes. I'm pretty sure T-Rex will be the next to leave, despite her spunk.

I never would've guessed Bella Thorne as Swan Mask. I don't know much about her. Those talky performances didn't even help make her voice identifiable. Even if it was, I still wouldn't recognize her voice. Other than playing Adam Sandler's tomboy daughter in Blended, I haven't seen her much lol.

As for the guessing game…

Astronaut: I know the clues point to Home Improvment "heartthrob" Johnathan Taylor Thomas . I even threw his name out there last week. BUT, I am still 100% sure that this is Hunter Hayes ' voice. Also, that mafia clue is a hint for Big & Rich 's MuzikMafia. Listen to one of Hunter's biggest hits and let me know if you agree…

https://youtu.be/ruyaKdPfTN4

I know the clues point to Home Improvment "heartthrob" . I even threw his name out there last week. BUT, I am still 100% sure that this is ' voice. Also, that mafia clue is a hint for 's MuzikMafia. Listen to one of Hunter's biggest hits and let me know if you agree… https://youtu.be/ruyaKdPfTN4 Night Angel: Her voice is SO familiar, but I'm at a complete loss. So I checked to see what other viewers think and the top guess is Kandi Burruss. Turns out – I know her songs, but had no idea who she is. I never pay attention to those Real Housewives shows and didn't follow her career over the years. But now I'm joining the Kandi wagon!

Her voice is SO familiar, but I'm at a complete loss. So I checked to see what other viewers think and the top guess is Turns out – I know her songs, but had no idea who she is. I never pay attention to those Real Housewives shows and didn't follow her career over the years. But now I'm joining the Kandi wagon! T-Rex: This girl is clearly out of my element. If she's a viral one-hit-wonder with a catchy song, I might be familiar with her. Her clues are all over the place. A lot of the clues point toward dating competition shows like The Bachelor, Love Island, or something similar. If that's the case – I'll remain clueless. If anyone has a hunch, please help me out!

This girl is clearly out of my element. If she's a viral one-hit-wonder with a catchy song, I might be familiar with her. Her clues are all over the place. A lot of the clues point toward dating competition shows like The Bachelor, Love Island, or something similar. If that's the case – I'll remain clueless. If anyone has a hunch, please help me out! Rhino: He has great stage presence and a strong singing voice. Unless Tim Tebow has been training for a country album, it sounds like a professional musician is hiding under that mask. Or maybe his country star buddies have taught Tebow a thing or tow over the years. Like Brad Paisley: https://youtu.be/ck0PxtyU5wE

Still, I'm not sure how many of these clues fit for Tebow. What's your guess?

Overall, Group C has some of the strongest competitors of the season. The Championships are going to be intense. Looks like the best is yet to come, though – because…

Will Arnett Guest Judges On The Next Episode!

"The Masked Singer" Reveals "Bella" Of Group C Ball [SPOILER REVIEW] 8.5 / 10 Reviewer BC Rating Summary After a rough few weeks, FOX's The Masked Singer is finally doing justice by their contestants. Group C's weakest singers have been heading home and the celebrity unmaskings are still surprising. While we're confident about our guesses, we're sure a few more shocks will be revealed as the Season 3 Championship approaches.

Catch new episodes of FOX's The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and live tweet with me (@TalkTVwTiffany) during the West Coast broadcast.