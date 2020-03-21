"The Flash" Was Reportedly Set to Start Production Next Month

There are so many projects getting delayed due to the coronavirus that it might be easier to say what is happening compared to what isn't. That's not to say that delaying these projects was a bad idea, far from it, it was the right decision for the health and safety of the cast and crew. However, for some movies, it seems to be kicking them when they're already down. For example, The New Mutants was shot three years and was supposed to come out two years ago. It finally had a release date and there was a marketing campaign when Disney decided to delay the movie again. Another one would be Sony's movie based on the Uncharted series which has been in development hell for over ten years. They were just about to start production when Sony halted production. The Batman has had a bit of a rough ride to the big screen and it was in the middle of shooting when they had to delay. Now it looks like Batman wasn't the only DC hero whose production will be impacted by the virus. Screen Rant recently did an interview with Stunt Coordinator, Eunice Huthart, and when asked what her next project was going to she confirmed it was The Flash.

"The project I was due to start is The Flash. I was supposed to start at about the end of April, beginning of May," Huthart said, "I'm not sure what's happening now with that."

While The Batman might have stumbled when it comes to production The Flash has been nothing short of problematic. This is the fourth director to take on the project and at least the third version of the script. The entire concept of an interconnected DC universe has changed since this movie was first announced. In the beginning, it looked like DC was going to try and create their own version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, in the time that The Flash has had its production difficulties, it now looks like Warner Bros. and DC are focusing much more on one-off movies. This movie is starting to become another Deadpool in that we'll all believe it exists once the credits finally roll. At the time of writing Andy Muschietti is set to direct and Christina Hodson, who worked on Bumblebee and Birds of Prey.

The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, stars Ezra Miller with a screenplay by Christina Hodson. It's scheduled to be released on July 1, 2022.