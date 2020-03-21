The Daily LITG, 21st March 2020 – Happy Birthday Mark Waid

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. Funko Releases Statement in Regards to COVID-19
  2. Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
  3. Let's All Read Alan Moore's Proposal for DC Event Comic, Twilight Of The Superheroes
  4. Dave Sim Does Supergirl In "Attractive Cousins" Cerebus One-Shot
  5. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  6. Alton Brown, Hand Washing & The Video His Fans Don't Want You to See
  7. Alex Ross Homages Rob Liefeld – And What He Said About Him Before…
  8. Funko Announces Exclusives Pop for WonderCon Part 1
  9. Marvel Comics Significantly Increases Comic Store Discounts to Combat Effects of Coronavirus Pandemic
  10. "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]

One year ago…

  1. Gail Simone, Joyce Chin's Vampirella Comic in Playboy for 50th Anniversary of Character
  2. Immortal Hulk #15 Dives Into Politics In a Big Way – and Marvel Comics Continuity (Spoilers)
  3. Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso Announce AWA Comics by Frank Cho, Reginald Hudlin, ACO, JMS, Garth Ennis, Peter Milligan and More
  4. Harley Quinn Will Be an Amazon? More Spoilers For the Future of DC Comics in Justice League #20
  5. When Looney Tunes Invades Batman #67 (Spoilers)

Happening today…

  • Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

Mark Waid Appointed as Publisher Of Humanoids
Photo by Jerry Frissen
  • Mark Waid, comic book writer on Doctor Strange and publisher of Humanoids.
  • Chris Rupps of Rupp's Comics, Ohio.
  • Elisa Féliz of Charmed comics.

