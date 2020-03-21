Teefury Under Fire For Coronavirus Pokemon Shirt Design

Teefury has been around forever at this point, but it feels like the only reason I ever hear about them is when they do something wrong. This time, people were very upset with them over to designs that went up for sale on the site yesterday. One design, by an artist known by CappO, depicts a Pokemon Pokeball only as a COVID-19 virus ball instead with the caption "Gotta Catch 'em All!". The other also depicts a virus ball holding a sign that says free hugs. Thats design is by an artist named Vincent Trinidad. Obviously, people were pissed. The shirts that were up on Teefury are below:

Teefury, once people called them out in droves, yanked the designs off the site and then posted this apology to their social channels:

We at Teefury recognize that the current situation regarding COVID-19is extremely serious and is impacting all members of our community. Amidst the crisis, we look to lighthearted-humor to keep our spirits lifted. We are grateful to the Teefury artist community for all they have done, and continue to do, to make us smile. In light of this, two designs were posted today that were not well received by our community. Please rest assured that our intention was not to be insensitive or disrespectful in any way. Both designs have since been removed from the site and we sincerely apologize for this mistake.

Not the time for these jokes, although that should have gone without saying.