Pokemon Pikachu and Onix Battle with Kotobukiya

It is time for another Pokemon battle as Kotobukiya brings some of your favorite Pocket Monsters to life with a new statue. This time Pikachu and Onix are going toe to toe in an amazingly detailed statue. Both Pokemon are able to be serrated from the base and used with other Pokemon statues from Kotobukiya. It is nice when we get a blast to the blast with the original Pokemon figures and I'm digging the fact that they used Onix. He isn't the most popular Pokemon but it was a nice choice for this dynamic diorama and any fan should add it to their collection.

The ArtFX Onix vs Pikachu Statue from Kotobukiya does not have a price just yet but is set to release in September 2020. Pre-orders are not I've either but you will be able to get him here once live.

I Choose You!

ARTFX J IWARK VS. PIKACHU

Courageous Pikachu standing steadfast against the Onix bursting from the ground.

This voluminous figure captures the dynamic moment in this intense battle that can be enjoyed from any angle.

The base is the first of its kind in this series to be designed based on a diorama. Also, Onix can be removed from the base to be rearranged with other figures previously sold to create a variety of displays.

Stay tuned for more additions to the ever-growing Kotobukiya Pokémon line!

©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.