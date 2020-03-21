More Funko Soda Headed Our Way from WonderCon

Funko was planning on attending WonderCon this year and unfortunately, it has been postponed. However, that will not stop Funko as they are planning on a second virtual con to celebrate this convention wit the fans. This is the first time we are actually getting exclusives out of this con and we have already seen day 1 which was filled with new Pops. Day 2 consisted of a huge chunk of exclusive from the newest Funko Soda line that we are quite excited for. There are seven Soda figures getting released, three of them will have chase options and the other four seem to be solo releases. First up is from the hit graphic novel Scott Pilgrim as Knives Chau gets a 4000LE figure and Blue Haired Ramona gets a 3000LE figure. Next up is Cereal Ad Icons Yummy Mummy and Fruit Brute who both have Funko Soda chase variants. It is unclear if these figures are limited as no numbers are appearing on their cans but with them being convention exclusives you would imagine they would be.

Speed Racer races up next as he gets a special 5000LE Funko figure that will include an unhelmeted version of him as the chase. The last two figures are from Masters of the Universe as Gold Skeleton and Faker have arrived but don't seem to be limited either. It is unclear where all of these exclusive will be distributed through as the physical convention being postponed. Bleeding Cool will keep you updated where you will be able to find all of these figures once we have more details. What Funko WonderCon figures are you looking forward to?