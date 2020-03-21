Last episode of AMC's Better Call Saul saw Mike (Jonathan Banks) getting away to work on a little namaste – before a visit from Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) convinces him that they share a common purpose in working together. Meanwhile, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) slipped on the "Saul Goodman" mask to buy Acker (Barry Corbin) some more time – but the only plan of attack left is to dig up some dirt on Kevin (Rex Linn).

Which – based on Kim's (Rhea Seehorn) face after looking over some photo's of Kevin's home – they may have just found.

Which brings us to this week's episode "Wexler v. Goodman", where the roots of a new bond between Gus and Mike begin to form – as Jimmy continues working that "Saul Goodman" magic… and Kim's concerns grow:

"Better Call Saul" season 5, episode 6 "Wexler v. Goodman": Kim tries to pump the brakes on Saul's latest scheme; Mike turns the heat up on Lalo.

In season five of the critically acclaimed drama, "Better Call Saul," Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque's legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens. Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga tries to survive as Gus Fring's covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with the mercurial and relentless Lalo Salamanca