It's "Lights! Camera! Goodman!" in "Better Call Saul" Season 5 Preview

Last episode of AMC's Better Call Saul saw Mike (Jonathan Banks) getting away to work on a little namaste – before a visit from Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) convinces him that they share a common purpose in working together. Meanwhile, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) slipped on the "Saul Goodman" mask to buy Acker (Barry Corbin) some more time  – but the only plan of attack left is to dig up some dirt on Kevin (Rex Linn).

Which – based on Kim's (Rhea Seehorn) face after looking over some photo's of Kevin's home – they may have just found.

BCS_506_GL_0621_1192_RT
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Which brings us to this week's episode "Wexler v. Goodman", where the roots of a new bond between Gus and Mike begin to form – as Jimmy continues working that "Saul Goodman" magic… and Kim's concerns grow:

"Better Call Saul" season 5, episode 6 "Wexler v. Goodman": Kim tries to pump the brakes on Saul's latest scheme; Mike turns the heat up on Lalo.

BCS_506_GL_0625_0669_RT
Rex Linn as Kevin- Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
BCS_506_GL_0625_0325_RT
Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Dennis Boutsikaris as Rich Schweikart – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
BCS_506_GL_0621_1121_RT
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
BCS_506_GL_0621_0838_RT
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Julian Bonfiglio as Sound Guy, Josh Fadem as Camera Guy – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
BCS_506_GL_0621_0595_RT
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Hayley Holmes as Drama Girl, – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
BCS_506_GL_0621_0153_RT
Julian Bonfiglio as Sound Guy, Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Josh Fadem as Camera Guy, Hayley Holmes as Drama Girl- Better Call Saul_ Season 5, Episode 6-Photo Credit:Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
David Gibson as Older Gentleman, Hayley Holmes as Drama Girl, Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Julian Bonfiglio as Sound Guy- Better Call Saul_Season 5, Episode 6-Photo Credit:Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo "Gus" Fring – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
Michael Mando as Nacho Varga – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
Michael Mando as Nacho Varga – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

In season five of the critically acclaimed drama, "Better Call Saul," Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque's legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens. Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga tries to survive as Gus Fring's covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with the mercurial and relentless Lalo Salamanca

