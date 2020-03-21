"Into the Spider-Verse": Jake Johnson's Voice Note For Quarantined Kids

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse might be the best Spider-Man movie of all time and now we have Jake Johnson stepping in to prove he might be the best Peter Parker of all time. At time of writing, a lot of schools have been canceled due to the coronavirus. That means a lot of parents are suddenly having to not only home school their kids but also spend a lot of time with them. As one can expect, that means that a lot of movies are getting watched. Apparently, parents started to reach out to Johnson, who voiced Peter B. Parker in Into the Spider-Verse and told him they've been watching the movie with their kids a lot because of the quarantine. Johnson took to his Instagram to prove what an awesome human being he is by offering to leave voice notes for kids stuck at home.

View this post on Instagram.

Since the quarantine a lot of parents have DM'd me saying they've been watching Spiderverse with their kids. A lot.

So, here's my idea. If your child is home from school and wants a quick encouraging message from Peter B Peter, then send me an email with their name and I'll try and send over a short voice note. If I don't get to you, I apologize. #stayhome

Email here if you wanna try this:

peterbparkersayshi@gmail.com

That is just so nice and thoughtful and such a good idea too. Kids will love the idea of getting some encouragement from Spider-Man. Can the sequel just come out already? We need more of this movie in our lives please and thank you.

