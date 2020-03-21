Gosh Comics of London Reduces Hours, Places Their Staff On Furlough

Some people are still reeling from the news that the Conservative Government of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has implented what some see as the most wide-ranging left-wing interventionist policies in the history of the country. But as Harold MacMillan once said, his greatest fear was "the opposition of events" and this is what we have now.

As a result, the government has announced that all staff of any business in the UK can stay at home and receive 80% of their full salary, so that businesses do not have to make them redundant. And Gosh Comics of London is one of the hundreds of thousands of businesses taking them up on this.

Gosh Comics has told customers that

1) Effective from this Sunday the 22nd March until further notice most of our staff will be placed on furlough, and no longer required to come into work. This will save people's jobs, let us retain them on full pay thanks to the recently announced wage subsidy, and reduce their risk of exposure to the virus.

2) Effective from this Sunday the 22nd March until further notice, we will be operating reduced hours. This will still allow people a chance to pop in and give us more time to process mail orders, clean down surfaces and undertake other administrative tasks. The store will open from 12pm – 5pm each day.

3) Just a reminder that you can sign up to our mail out schedule where we'll contact you about sending out your standing order after the last Wednesday of every month. Just drop us an email if you'd like us to do this for you.

4) Just a reminder that this week's comics are delayed to Thursday due to freight capacity issues from the US. Keep an eye on our social media for more updates on this and future deliveries.

5) Please check out our new Facebook selling page, where we'll regularly be uploading all manner of back issues, sale items and other goodies that might otherwise slip under the radar. It's a first-come-first-served selling page, and you can find it here.

6) We are also working hard to bring a lot more of our regular books inventory online for purchase, so keep an eye out for updates on that.

7) Thanks you so much for all your kind words and purchases. We have had a wave of mail orders that we're working through as quickly as possible, and we are now operating with a skeleton staff, so do please be patient with us.

8) There may come a time very soon where we will no longer be able to open the store to customers. If that becomes necessary, it's our hope that we will still be able to come in and process mail orders, and we'll always be able to handle correspondence, so if you have any queries do please keep in touch.