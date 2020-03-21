Funko WonderCon Exclusives and Where to Find Them

We finally got to see all of the WonderCon exclusives from some classic Funko Pops to new Funko Soda figures. Most of the time we don't get to see what collectibles are getting a shared release until days before. This time things are a little different as WonderCon has been postponed and a Virtual Con is stepping in for fans. They have finally released photos of where all of these WonderCon Exclusives are going with a lot of them going straight to the FunkoShop. It seems that all the major retailers will be getting 1 Pop exclusive each and all of the Soda vinyls, Cheshire, and Blue Troll are all getting an online-only release with their Pop-Up Shop. The future is now here as the Virtual Con is taking over and with the success of the Emerald City Comic Con Virtual Con I can't wait for the 2.0 version.

Check out all of the exclusive below and the list of where they will be in Canada as well:

Don't forget to add these bad boys and girls to your Funko App wishlist and to join the Funko Fan Club for some first access news when conventions come around the corner. I will surely be adding Captian Atom, Soda Faker, and Soda Ramona to my wishlist and ill be hunting for them too.