"Stranger Things" Video Store Fridays: Timeline, 13th Warrior & More

Just because Netflix and The Duffer Bros' (Matt and Ross Duffer) Stranger Things 4 is one of many shows whose productions are grounded over the growing coronavirus pandemic, doesn't mean you can't get your Upside-Down fix. Head on over to Carpool Karaoke: The Series (after you're done reading about this week's "Video Store Fridays", that is) to catch the cast unwinding while they cover songs from the show's decade of the '80s and more.

Speaking of our "Video Store Fridays" (VSF) selections are back this week – you know how this works: five movies that were on the minds of the show's writers that week – and now also serving as some cool selections to pass the "social distancing" time.

Following the reveal, we've included the trailers to make your "research" a little easier – at no extra charge

we still doing Video Store Friday y'all :) – Timeline

– The 13th Warrior

– Never Been Kissed

– The Truman Show

– North by Northwest — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) March 21, 2020

Now let's venture back to a simpler time (ten days ago), when the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We can't help but smile at what looks more like a family reunion or a return to summer camp… if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is:

Last month, Noah Schnapp aka Will Byers revealed that he had gotten his eyeballs on the first four scripts when asked about starting production on the fourth season:

"I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."

To mark to occasion of "Stranger Things Day 2019", the writers revealed the title of the first episode of the fourth season (written by the series' creators) that appears to be a friendly nod to 80's X-Men comics:

looking for new members… are you in? pic.twitter.com/P1xAWNUPss — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2019

Confirmation of the series' return came more than three months after the show's third season debut, and with the Duffer Bros. signing an overall multi-year television/film deal with the streamer:

"We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Back in early 2015, Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives. From that first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire Netflix team has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can't wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to the Upside Down!" – Matt and Ross Duffer