Samsung is Officially Ending Game Streaming Platform PlayGalaxy

You may not have recalled Samsung even had a game streaming platform, but it's set to be shut down.

Samsung's PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-mobile option is going to be sunsetting on March 27, which is just about a week away. PlayGalaxy has been largely dormant ever since it was launched, especially in the wake of other services like Google Stadia or even PlayStation Now.

Further, the announcement to shut things down actually came originally back on February 26. The announcement read as such.

"After many difficult discussions, PlayGalaxy Link will be ended on 27 March 2020 due to internal policy changes. Ending the service will allow our Development organization to more effectively focus its resources and add value to the next release of new product."

PlayGalaxy was only available for about four months, and there wasn't an additional explanation given about why it would be shutting down beyond the announcement, but if you were looking for an alternative game streaming service, this would have fit the bill nicely.