Rob Liefeld's GI Joe: Snake Eyes and TMNT Annual Come to IDW June 2020 Solicitations

Here's IDW Publishing's full line-up for June 2020… thought expect a little cutback for July… but we begin with some Rob Liefeld.
SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #1 CVR A LIEFELD
(W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A/CA) Rob Liefeld
Snake Eyes has long been the most mysterious member of the Joes, but how long can he keep his past classified when he's forced to play his hand? Will he get a lucky roll? Or will the deadgame finally catch up to him?
In Shops: Jun 17, 2020
SRP: $4.99
GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO COMPLETE SILENCE
(W) Larry Hama (A) Larry Hama, Steve Leialoha, Jeremy Dale (CA) Jamie Sullivan
Collected for the first time in a single comic! In 1984, Living Legend Larry Hama and artist Steve Leialoha made a huge noise in the comic-book industry with the release of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #21 "Silent Interlude" — the now-famous silent issue featuring the daring exploits of fan-favorite JOEs Snake Eyes and Scarlett, and introducing Cobra's very own deadly ninja, Storm Shadow! Later In 2008, Larry Hama and artist Jeremy Dale expanded upon this timeless tale in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #21.5 "Silence Between Borders." And now it's your chance to revisit both of these classic G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero adventures in this special reprint… complete with all-new cover art by superstar G.I. Joe: ARAH artist Jamie Sullivan!Â Â
In Shops: Jun 17, 2020
SRP: $4.99
GI JOE #10 CVR A EVENHUIS
(W) Paul Allor (A/CA) Chris Evenhuis
Delve into the twisted psyche of Doctor Mindbender as he begins the next horrific stage of development for Cobra's automaton soldiers! When Mindbender's experiments turn against him, can he find anyone to come to his aide in the den of vipers that is Cobra?
In Shops: Jun 10, 2020
SRP: $3.99
GI JOE COBRA LAST LAUGH TP
(W) Mike Costa, Christos N. Gage (A) S. L. Gallant, Chee (A/CA) Antonio Fuso
Now in trade paperback! Spies, terrorists, and heroes converge in this critically acclaimed graphic novel that will change your conceptions of G.I. JOE forever! His name is Chuckles. He is G.I. JOE's top undercover agent and he's just infiltrated a top secret, highly organized terrorist group. But deep cover takes its toll-in isolation, in fear, and in blood.
In Shops: Aug 05, 2020
SRP: $29.99
TMNT ANNUAL 2020 CVR A GORHAM
(W) Tom Waltz (A/CA) Adam Gorham
The war is over. The Dragon is destroyed. The city is saved. But at what cost? Splinter is gone, the Turtles are in disarray, and the Shredder has returned. But all is not as it seems as the Turtles' most-feared enemy struggles with this new opportunity to regain his honor. Meanwhile, a nearly decimated Foot Clan belongs to Karai, but can she truly rise to the task in the shadow of its greatest warrior? And how does a newly-changed Leatherhead fit into a post-mutation NYC?
In Shops: Jun 24, 2020
SRP: $5.99
TMNT REBORN TP VOL 01 FROM THE ASHES
(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Sophie Campbell
After the cataclysmic events of "City At War," the Turtles find New York City drastically changed-new factions and enemies are on the rise, and allies are in short supply. The Turtles discover that in order to survive, they will need to work together like never before, but when they find themselves separated, Old Hob decides to fill the power vacuum with some very unusual mutants: Zanna, Mushroom, and Zink! Collects issues #101-105 of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.
In Shops: Aug 19, 2020
SRP: $19.99
TMNT ONGOING #107 CVR A DANIEL
(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Nelson Daniel
The Turtles take to the sewers to confront the deadly new creature that has been stalking mutants. When their home court advantage is turned against them, no one is safe! Meanwhile, a falling out between Baxter and April could have dire consequences for Mutant Town!
In Shops: Jun 03, 2020
SRP: $3.99
TMNT URBAN LEGENDS #26 CVR A FOSCO
(W) Gary Carlson (A/CA) Frank Fosco
An attempt by the Turtles to save Master Splinter from a mix-up in the astral plane sends them right into a fight with Warlord Komodo and Lady Shredder! Who will survive?! And what will be lost?! The end is nigh in this epic finale!Â Â
In Shops: Jun 10, 2020
SRP: $3.99
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #31 CVR A YARDLEY
(W) Ian Flynn (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Tracy Yardley
It's all led to this… the thrilling two-part epilogue to the Metal Virus Saga. The world has changed.Â Â Heroes and villains plan for the future as reconstruction begins. But one hero remains missing…
In Shops: Jun 10, 2020
SRP: $3.99
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #32 CVR A YARDLEY
(W) Ian Flynn (A) Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Tracy Yardley
The second half of the Metal Virus Saga epilogue. With all the chaos of the recent past still fresh in everyone's minds, Dr. Eggman launches a new assault-determined to take down his enemies once and for all.
In Shops: Jun 24, 2020
SRP: $3.99
TRANSFORMERS VS TERMINATOR #4 (OF 4) CVR A FULLERTON
(W) David Mariotte, John Barber, Tom Waltz (A) Alex Milne (CA) Gavin Fullerton
Up against an army of Decepticons, the T-800 must rely on his Autobot allies to even the odds. And, with luck, both sides will thin each other out for his last gambit to eliminate all Cybertronians. The fate of the future will be determined in this final battle, but will the ultimate victors be robotic… or human?
In Shops: Jun 24, 2020
SRP: $3.99
TRANSFORMERS #22 CVR A MALKOVA
(W) Brian Ruckley (A/CA) Anna Malkova
"Crisis: Prisoners." Cybertronians have died and their killers have yet to face justice. With one murderer finally on his way to detention for his crimes, a new challenge arises – getting him there without the loss of any more lives.
In Shops: Jun 03, 2020
SRP: $3.99
TRANSFORMERS GALAXIES #10 CVR A GRIFFITH
(W) Brandon M. Easton (A/CA) Andrew Griffith
"Storm Horizon," Part One! Ultra Magnus, one of the four Great Generals of Cybertron's last war, finds himself far from home and his glory days on a deep space exploratory mission. But when his mentor, Alpha Trion, is reported missing from a nearby world, Magnus must solve a mystery with roots in an even more distant past that reaches from Cybertron to the unknown regions.
In Shops: Jun 17, 2020
SRP: $3.99
TRANSFORMERS 84 LEGENDS & RUMORS 100-PAGE GIANT
(W) Bill Mantlo, Ralph Macchio, Steve Parkhouse, Simon Furman (A) Kim DeMulder, Frank Springer, John Ridgeway, Mike Collins (A/CA) Guido Guidi
Some events in history are so incredible, that they've gone down in legend-epic tales of epic heroes and villains. Others remain shrouded in mystery, only surfacing as snippets of the real story. Transformers '84: Legends & Rumors is the perfect companion book to the Secrets & Lies mini-series. Representing the classic stories that inspired the series: "The Transformers" (Transformers #1), "Man of Iron" (Transformers UK #9-12), and the Transformers '84 #0 one-shot!
In Shops: Jun 24, 2020
SRP: $6.99
TRANSFORMERS 84 SECRETS & LIES #3 (OF 4) CVR A GUIDI
(W) Simon Furman (A/CA) Guido Guidi
With Megatron, Shockwave, and the Decepticon brass gone, the power vacuum on Cybertron leads many Decepticon commanders to stake their claims on the world. And with the Decepticons divided, which Autobots will step up to take command? Meanwhile, on Earth, Grimlock wanders into the strangest battle yet!
In Shops: Jun 10, 2020
SRP: $3.99
STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #2 CVR A FRANCAVILLA
(W) Michael Moreci (A) Ilias Kyriazis, Megan Levens (CA) Francesco Francavilla
Between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, Poe and Finn have taken Rey to a remote planet to continue her Jedi training. But they're surprised to find that the First Order's reach extends far and wide.
In Shops: Jun 17, 2020
SRP: $3.99
MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS (2020) #5 CVR A MAPA
(W) Chad Bowers (A/CA) Butch K. Mapa
It's an out-of-this-world tale as Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch travel to an abandoned, and seemingly haunted, space station! Will these two mighty Avengers get to the bottom of this interstellar mystery and find the foe behind it all?
In Shops: Jun 03, 2020
SRP: $3.99
MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN (2020) #6 CVR A OSSIO
(W) Brandon Easton (A/CA) Fico Ossio
The Spidey team has taken on ferocious foes of all kinds, but they've never faced anyone with a sting like this villain's. Prepare for the coming of the Scorpion in this perfect jumping-on point for new readers. From writer Brandon Easton (Star Trek: Year Five, Agent Carter) and artist Fico Ossio (No One Left to Fight, Transformers: Unicron).
In Shops: Jun 10, 2020
SRP: $3.99
MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL (2020) #2 CVR A BOO
(W) Sam Maggs (A/CA) Sweeney Boo
Go higher, further, and faster in this brand-new Marvel Action: Captain Marvel adventure! Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, is trapped! Stuck inside a Kree video game, Carol soon realizes that not everything is as it seems. Will she be able to level up through racing challenges, street fights, and fantasy RPGS? Or will she run out of lives before she reaches the finish line? Writer Sam Maggs (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Con Quest!, Wonder Women) and artist Sweeney Boo (Eat, and Love Yourself, Marvel Action: Captain Marvel) level-up for this mind-boggling journey!
In Shops: Jun 17, 2020
SRP: $3.99
(W) Sam Maggs (A) Sweeney Boo (CA) Nicole Goux
Go higher, further, and faster in this brand-new Marvel Action: Captain Marvel adventure! Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, is trapped! Stuck inside a Kree video game, Carol soon realizes that not everything is as it seems. Will she be able to level up through racing challenges, street fights, and fantasy RPGS? Or will she run out of lives before she reaches the finish line? Writer Sam Maggs (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Con Quest!, Wonder Women) and artist Sweeney Boo (Eat, and Love Yourself, Marvel Action: Captain Marvel) level-up for this mind-boggling journey!
In Shops: Jun 17, 2020
SRP: PI
MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL TP VOL 02 AIM SMALL
(W) Sam Maggs (A/CA) Sweeney Boo
Carol Danvers may be used to going higher, further, faster, but on an adventure with the Unstoppable Wasp she'll be going smaller, lower, slower! She's been a fighter pilot, an Avenger, and a friend of flerkens, but now she's facing her most difficult job yet… driving instructor! And teaching Nadia Van Dyne-a.k.a. The Unstoppable Wasp!-how to drive gets a whole lot harder when A.I.M. gets ahold of some Pym Particles. Suddenly tiny, can Carol and Nadia figure out A.I.M.'s plot before it's too late?! It's a new pint-sized Marvel Action adventure! Collects Marvel Action: Captain Marvel issues #4-6.
In Shops: Aug 05, 2020
SRP: $9.99
DISNEY COMICS AND STORIES #14 CVR A PERINA
(W) Tito Faraci, Enrico Faccini (A) Roberto Vian, Enrico Faccini (CA) Alessandro Perina
Join us for more exciting stories about Mickey, Donald, and their friends! First, in "Mickey and theÂ Â 240 Long-Lost Friend," Mickey has forgotten all about his best friend-and so has everybody else! Then, in "Donald and the Last Drop," Donald gets a fancy new faucet for his bathroom-but the faucet has a mind of its own!
In Shops: Jun 03, 2020
SRP: $5.99
UNCLE SCROOGE #58 CVR A GERVASIO
(W) Alessandro Sisti (A) Claudio Sciarrone (CA) Marco Gervasio
Uncle Scrooge, Donald, and the nephews are back in Chapter Four of "The New Adventures of the McDuck Dynasty!" In "The Greenbuck Thumb," a McDuck descendant has created an antigravity-levitator-and all of Duckburg floats in the sky!
In Shops: Jun 03, 2020
SRP: $3.99
HAUNTED MANSION OGN TP (RES)
(W) Sina Grace (A/CA) Egle Bartolini
Welcome, foolish mortals… to the Haunted Mansion, where the crypt doors creak and the tombstones quake. The happy haunts are getting ready to throw a swinging wake, and all the goblins and ghoulies are invited-so be sure to bring your death certificate! Featuring all of your favorite grim grinning ghosts! Celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Disneyland's most beloved rides with this original graphic novel!
In Shops: Aug 05, 2020
SRP: $9.99
STAR TREK DS9 TOO LONG A SACRIFICE #3 CVR A DRUMOND
(W) Scott Tipton, David Tipton (A) Greg Scott (CA) Ricardo Drumond
The DS9 murder mystery continues in this new space noir from David Tipton & Scott Tipton (Star Trek: Mirror Broken, Star Trek: The Q Conflict) and Greg Scott (Gotham Central, The X-Files)! As Odo forges a fragile working relationship with the past-his-prime investigator the Federation sent to help, new suspects emerge amidst a rising body count. But just when the team thinks they're getting close to the culprit, a shocking discovery changes everything!
In Shops: Jun 24, 2020
SRP: $3.99
STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #15 CVR A THOMPSON
(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Angel Hernandez (CA) Stephen Thompson
The final voyages of the U.S.S. Enterprise continue with the amazing crew of writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy) and artist Silvia Califano (The X-Files: Case Files)! With the Klingon threat behind them, the crew of the Enterprise begins their victory tour of the original planets of the Federation. But they'll soon discover that for all of the danger they faced on the five-year mission, the biggest threat of all may be something closer to home.
In Shops: Jun 03, 2020
SRP: $3.99
STAR TREK DEBT OF HONOR FACSIMILE ED
(W) Chris Claremont (A/CA) Adam Hughes
Don't miss the classic Star Trek tale by comic legends Chris Claremont and Adam Hughes, represented in an oversized magazine format. In this stunning adventure, Captain Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise find themselves teamed up with the Klingons and Romulans to fight a galactic threat that no government dares admit exists.
In Shops: Jun 10, 2020
SRP: $9.99
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS DRIZZT 100-PAGE GIANT
Reprinting classic tales of Drizzt, one of the most iconic characters of Dungeons & Dragons lore! This value-priced edition is the perfect entry point for any reader looking to dive into R.A. Salvatore's legendary stories!
In Shops: Jun 17, 2020
SRP: $6.99
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS INFERNAL TIDES TP
(W) Jim Zub (A/CA) Max Dunbar
A new D&DÂ® campaign begins as the odyssey following the Baldur's Gate heroes continues in this graphic novel adventure! Minsc and his friends are caught in the middle of devil-tainted corruption that has taken hold of Baldur's Gate. Unravelling the secret of its source will take our heroes to unexpected places and threaten the sanctity of their very souls. Even if they survive this perilous journey, there will be hell to pay!
In Shops: Aug 26, 2020
SRP: $17.99
SLEEPING BEAUTIES #3 (OF 10) CVR A WU
(W) Rio Youers (A) Alison Sampson (CA) Annie Wu
Based on the horror novel by Stephen King and Owen King and adapted by Rio Youers (The Forgotten Girl) and Alison Sampson (The Hit Girl, Winnebago Graveyard)! With A covers by Annie Wu (Black Canary, Hawkeye)! A strange sleeping sickness, known as Aurora, has fallen over the world, and strangest of all, it only affects women. In the small town of Dooling, a mysterious woman has walked out of the woods; she calls herself Eve and leaves a trail of carnage behind her. More mysterious: she's the only woman not falling asleep.
In Shops: Jun 17, 2020
SRP: $3.99
DYING IS EASY HC
(W) Joe Hill (A/CA) Martin Simmonds
Comedy is hard… but dying is easy! From New York Times bestselling author Joe Hill (Locke & Key, NOS4A2) comes this new graphic novel mystery. Meet Syd "Sh*t-Talk" Homes, a disgraced ex-cop turned bitter stand-up comic turned wanted killer! Syd's rival Carl Dixon is on the verge of comedy superstardom and he got there the dirty way: by stealing jokes. He's got a killer act, an ugly past, and more enemies than punch-lines. When he turns up dead, Syd is on the top of the suspect list… he had motive, he was the last man to see Dixon alive, and he had already named his price for taking Dixon out. Syd isn't guilty of anything but bad jokes but now he's on the run, and it'll take all of his investigative chops to nail the real killer, before the cops nail him.
In Shops: Sep 16, 2020
SRP: $19.99
LOCKE & KEY #1 FACSIMILE ED
