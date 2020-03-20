It was one thing having to wait for the midseason return of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty when our lives were normal and we had a number of other pop culture "shiny objects" to keep us distracted. But now with more and more of us finding ourselves in lockdown… self-quarantining… social distancing… and every other thing that results in us staying home, not going anywhere, and screaming "Hello!" to our neighbors from 20 miles away, the need for our destructive duo to return is even stronger than ever.

But until that happens, the network and series creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are doing their part to make sure the Rick and Morty fanbase stays healthy – and gets their sh*t together – with the following hand-washing mantra:

View this post on Instagram Just get it together and wash your hands A post shared by Rick and Morty (@rickandmorty) on Mar 20, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

"Well then get your shit together, get it all together and put it in a back pack, all your shit, so it's together. And if you gotta take it some where, take it somewhere, you know, take it to the shit store and sell it, or put it in the shit museum. I don't care what you do, you just gotta get it together. Get your shit together."

"Rick and Morty": Our Season 4a Reviews

"The Old Man and the Seat" (our review here) proved a brilliant balance between sharp social satire and a gut-punch examination of love, loss, control… and poop. Which lead to "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty", which "heisted" our minds in such a way that it made it our favorite episode of the season so far (check out our review here).

After a week to sleep it all off, our dimension-hopping dysfunctional duo returned with "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty" – which found us obsessing over a talking cat with a horrific backstory (impressive considering the main storyline involved "sexy dragons – our review's here).

During the Summer 2019 Upfronts, season 4 was announced with an accompanying video (see below), and red carpet interviews with Harmon and Roiland that teased (jokingly?) a Rick and Morty future with Daniel Radcliffe and Kanye West in it.

And then? Things got righteously serious when our eyeballs got their hands on the official fourth season trailer…

Buckle in for disappointment because there's no way these episodes will be good enough for how long you waited. But maybe they will be? It's season four! It's sexy and smooth. Buckle in! Did I already say that? Definitely stay buckled in. Rick and Morty is the Emmy-award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Created by executive producers Harmon (Community) and Roiland (Adventure Time), Rick and Morty stars Roiland, Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek).