Oni Press Launches Invisible Differences – Aspergers, Adulting and Living a Life in Full Color in June 2020 Solicits

Here's a look at Oni Press' solicits for June 2020, with a new graphic novel (in English at least) by Julie Dachez and Mademoiselle Caroline, the Samnees launching a new series Jonna And The Unpossible Monsters, and of course Rick & Morty and Invader Zim…

INVISIBLE DIFFERENCES ASPERGERS LIVING LIFE FULL COLOR HC

(W) Julie Dachez (A/CA) Mademoiselle Caroline

Meet Marguerite. She feels awkward, struggling every day to stay productive at work and keep up appearances with friends. She's sensitive, irritable at times. She makes her environment a fluffy, comforting cocoon, alienating her boyfriend. The everyday noise and stimuli assaults her senses, the constant chatter of her coworkers working her last nerve. Then, when one big fight with her boyfriend finds her frustrated and dejected, Marguerite finally investigates the root of her discomfort: after a journey of tough conversations with her loved ones, doctors, and the internet, she discovers that she has Aspergers. Her life is profoundly changed – for the better.

SRP: $19.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #1 CVR A SAMNEE

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (CA) Chris Samnee

Don't miss the brand-new, original series written and drawn by Eisner-winner Chris Samnee! Filled with action, adventure… and monsters!

Rainbow has been searching for her sister, Jonna, for a year. The last time she saw Jonna was also the first time she saw one of the monsters that now roam the planet. They're big, ugly, and dangerous creatures, driving humanity to the brink of extinction. Though there isn't much hope for survival out in the wild, Rainbow knows that her sister is out there somewhere-and she'll do anything to find her.

SRP: $3.99

FRANKIE COMICS HC

(W) Rachel Dukes (A) Rachel Dukes

When they discover a kitten asleep in their doorway, real life artist couple Rachel and Mike immediately fall prey to her charms. Soon, the new queen of their home is a blue point Siamese cat named Frankie. Stealing snacks, making mischief, and taking snuggling very seriously, Frankie proves again and again the wholesome joys of a feline companion. Hilarious indie comics darling Frankie Comics is collected for the first time in this full-color hardcover edition – purrfect for pet lovers everywhere. Fans of Johnny Wander, Pusheen, and Chi's Sweet Home will love this collection of the hit webcomic Frankie Comics by Rachel Dukes.

SRP: $17.99

RICK AND MORTY GO TO HELL #3 CVR A OROZA

(W) Ryan Ferrier (A/CA) Constanza Oroza

Rick and Morty must face horrors of their past within the digestive tract of an unfathomable beast. Meanwhile, a mutiny in Hell begins a brewin' and it's all Rick's fault, because, of course.

SRP: $3.99

AGGRETSUKO #5 CVR A AMIN

(W) Sarah Stern (A) Shadia Amin (CA) Patabot

Retsuko's office is FREEZING COLD, and of course…rank and file employees don't have access to the thermostat. When half the office complains, but the other half are too "tough" to admit weakness, THUS BEGINS THE WAR OF THE AC!

SRP: $3.99

INVADER ZIM QUARTERLY #2 CVR A WUCINICH

(W) Sam Logan (A/CA) Warren Wucinich

Millionnaire Max Beesworth, owner of the local honey mine, is hosting a CRYPTID CHALLENGE. Anyone can present a cryptid, whose veracity will be judged by none other than… noted skeptic, Professor Membrane! And this time, Dib's finally caught ZIM and will prove to the world once and for all that's he's a real alien threat! Unless, of course, GIR gets covered in bees, and mistaken for the infamous Beeboogoat, an undead goat made of bees. But why would that happen?

SRP: $5.99

LITTLE WITCHES MAGIC IN CONCORD GN (RES)

(W) Leigh Dragoon (A/CA) Leigh Dragoon

A charming and magical graphic novel based on Louisa May Alcott's Little Women!

Jo, Beth, Amy, and Meg March are four sisters living in Concord with their parents-Father, who's tending to soldiers fighting in the Civil War, and Marmee, who teaches the girls simple but effective witchcraft. The Marches have to keep their craft quiet, as there are many in Concord who see magic in a bad light-especially after things have begun disappearing.

When Mr. Laurence, a witchfinder, moves in next door to investigate the missing objects, the girls fear for their livelihood. But he turns out to be a kind old man, and his grandson, Laurie, quickly befriends the Marches. As the cold winter blusters on, the girls continue their education, even as missing objects soon turn into missing people.

Things take a turn for the worse when Jo and Laurie try investigating on their own, and a dangerous storm takes hold of Concord. There's powerful magic at play here-stronger than anything the Marches, or even Laurie, has ever seen before.

Can they hope to defeat it? Or has the magic already become too strong for them to fight against?

SRP: $12.99

ROGUE PLANET #3

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Andy MacDonald

Their numbers dwindling as malevolent forces work against them, the crew of the Cortes struggle to stay alive on a lost planet. At every turn, they are beset by horrors from their own nightmares. Now, they have discovered that they are not alone on the planet, and the other inhabitants welcome them… as sacrifices.

SRP: $3.99

DRYAD #4

(W) Kurtis J. Wiebe (A) Justin Osterling (CA) Tomas Oleksak

Everything has changed. The twins have been yanked from their life of security and nature to a new digital world of metal and mech. It's bright. It's scrambled. It's LOUD. Suddenly unsure of who they are and their place in the world, they question whether they can trust anything, anymore. Will this new realm bring the family closer or tear them apart, forever?

SRP: $3.99

BACKTRACK #5 (MR)

(W) Brian Joines (A) Jake Elphick (CA) Marco D'Alfonso

It's the '70s, baby! But Alyson, Moirai, and Charles aren't having a very groovy time. Captured and without their vehicles, the drivers find themselves in Berlin, Germany being forcefully questioned by the garish Commander Bundt. Meanwhile, the rest of the racers are at odds about whether or not to risk it all to go back and save their comrades. For the first time since the start of the race, the crew finds themselves completely out of their element, having to hoof it to victory.

SRP: $3.99

CATALYST PRIME SEVEN DAYS TP VOL 01

(W) Gail Simone (A) Jos? Luis (CA) Stjepan Sejic

SEVEN DAYS: The meteors that fell to Earth two years ago and gifted people with enhanced abilities were only the beginning. Now the source of those meteors has returned to finish the job and finish humanity off for good. His name is Khrelan and he's given humanity seven days to make their peace before he terraforms the Earth to suit his needs killing all of humanity in the process. New and old heroes join forces to stop Khrelan, but even if he's defeated, what will be left in the aftermath? Seven days to live, what does humanity choose to do with them?

SRP: $19.99

SHADOW ROADS TP VOL 02

(W) Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt (A) Brian Hurtt (A/CA) A.C. Zamudio

There's more magic and mayhem to be had in the second volume of this fantasy Western series from the team that brought you The Sixth Gun!

In a time of great magical upheaval, a group of disparate outsiders were brought together to defeat the Hunter–a creature of apocalyptic power. In the aftermath of their victory over him, the survivors find themselves scattered–forever changed by recent events and walking separate roads. But is fate done with them? Are they done with each other? Or will their roads converge again?Â Â

SRP: $19.99

HEARTTHROB TP VOL 03

(W) Christopher Sebela (A/CA) Robert Wilson

Callie was born under a bad sign. After checking out of her criminal ambitions, Callie has checked into a mental hospital to finalize her break-up with Mercer-the dead criminal who donated the heart that gave her a new lease on life, only to steal it back in a cross-country robbery romance. But after convincing herself he's not real, Callie has shaken her delusional beau and begun moving on when she gets a visitor: Mercer.

With a year left on her new heart, her world upended and her friends and family threatened by this real-life version of her dream boyfriend, Callie busts herself out and dives back into her life of crime. As she ties up her loose ends, Callie sets out to make peace with her past, figure out her future-and find a way to make this break-up permanent.

SRP: $19.99