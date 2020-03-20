Alex Ross Homages Rob Liefeld – And What He Said About Him Before….

This is the cover to the upcoming Marvel series by Alex Ross, depicting the Rob Liefeld era of X-Force, including Cable, Domino, Deadpool, Shatterstar and more. Rob Liefeld was very happy to share it on Facebook.

Some people have seen it as somewhat mocking, however, including the Liefeld-style teeth grimace, the same on every face, the odd perspective on the gun and the absence of feet. Ross is known for being much more of a Silver Age enthusiast than of what would be more commonplace in the nineties. But it also led me to find that quote from Ross about creating the character Magog for Kingdom Come.

That's a character that Mark Waid invented that was really just put to me like come up with the most God awful, Rob Liefeld sort of design that you can. What I was stealing from was — really only two key designs of Rob's — the design of Cable. I hated it. I felt like it looked like they just threw up everything on the character — the scars, the thing going on with his eye, the arm, and what's with all the guns? But the thing is, when I put those elements together with the helmet of Shatterstar — I think that was his name — well, the ram horns and the gold, suddenly it held together as one of the designs that I felt happiest with in the entire series

Here's what we got.

Still, that was many years ago. And Magog certainly has the pouches…

MARVEL #4 (of 6)

ALEX ROSS, STEVE DARNALL, DANIEL ACUÑA, DOUG RICE & MARK WAID (W)

ALEX ROSS, DANIEL ACUÑA, LUCIO PARRILLO & HILARY BARTA (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY Daniel ACUÑA

As Doctor Strange continues to contend with the machinations of Nightmare in the framing story by Alex Ross and Steve Darnall, a bevy of other creators lend their talents to stories from all across the Marvel Universe: Daniel Acuña spins a saga of the Deviants in the world of the future; Doug Rice and Hilary Barta explore the earliest adventures of Doctor Droom during the time of the Marvel monsters; and Mark Waid and Lucio Parillo pit the Hulk against a fighting mad Wolverine in a brutal painted saga! 40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99