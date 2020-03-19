"Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries Of New York" Gets A PS4 Release

Draw Distance released more info this week on Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries Of New York, as the game gets a PS4 release date. Along with the news that the Switch version will be on the way on March 24th, we now know the PS4 version will be coming out on March 25th. The console versions will be different from the PC version, which will contain additional elements like new graphics, new character portraits, new location backgrounds, and improved music. Not to mention numerous fixes throughout the game.

On the same day of the Switch release, there will be an extensive game artbook (70 pages) and a game soundtrack (containing 13 tracks). That will be released on both Steam and GOG.com, as well as other digital outlets. Draw Distance will also be working on several language versions to come out across the year. Basically, if Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries Of New York is your kind of game, you're going to be getting it in multiple places and in different ways over the next few months. We'll see if an Xbox One version will be on the way, or if the devs have any plans for additional DLC or special content down the road. It seems like everything is possible for this game in the years to come.