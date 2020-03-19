Ultraman Is Ready for Battle With Three New Bandai Figures

Sideshow Collectibles has opened up preorders for three new Ultraman figures from Bandai in their S.H. Figuarts figure line. These figures are based on the recent Netflix animated series and come highly detailed and ready for action. Ultraman is up first with a highly detailed and posable figure that comes loaded with accessories. He will come with interchangeable hands, Eye Slugger, Special Sword with sheaths and weapon effects. The next figure is Suit Version 7 of his suit that and thankfully it comes with its own set of accessories that are different than the previous. Ultraman Suit 7 comes with a Special Beam and Blade, weapons effects and interchangeable arm parts and hands. Finally, the last figure is a villain to go with our hero, Bemular. This figures design is pretty badass and they really took time with it. He will come with a nice set of hand parts and effects like light bullets and beam effects. Each figure brings its own flavor alive and any fan should add them to their growing collection.

Each Ultraman figure is priced at $60, while Bemular is priced at $84. They are all expected to ship between April and May 2020 and you can find pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Defending our lives and livelihoods. That might be called heroic."

Ultraman

Sideshow and Bandai present the Ultraman Figure!

ULTRAMAN, star of the Netflix-produced new animated show of the same name, joins S.H.Figuarts! Designed along with the animation, it features accurate proportions and a full range of motion to capture all of his dynamic poses. The set includes the figure, two pairs of optional hands, an Ultra Slash effect part, a Specium Beam effect part, a Specium Beam arm part, and a Specium Blade.

Ultraman (Suit Version 7)

Sideshow and Bandai present the Ultraman (Suit Version 7) Figure!

ULTRAMANSUIT ver7, the star of the Netflix-produced new animated show of the same name, joins S.H.Figuarts! Designed along with the animation, it features accurate proportions and a full range of motion to capture all of his dynamic poses. The set includes the figure, four optional left hands, two optional right hands, an Eye Slugger, an a Specium Sword and its sheath, and a slashing effect part.

Bemular

Sideshow and Bandai present the Bemular Figure!

BEMLAR, who appears in ULTRAMAN (Netflix), joins S.H.Figuarts! This figure focuses on the difference between comic and animation for further details like mask sculpt etc. The glossy coloring replicates the actual BEMLER itself in the animation. This set also includes the light bullet and beam effect parts to reenact the epic fight scene This set includes 3 optional right/left-hand parts, a light bullet effect parts with a right hand and beam effect parts with right/left hands.

