The Powers That Be… Late – and Other DC Comics Slippages

Dollhouse Family #6 has slipped just one week from the 8th of April to the 15th April. And Far Sector #6 has slipped from the 22nd of April to the 28th/ These are the kind of delays usually ignored by Bleeding Cool but they put the rest into some kind of context.

Birds of Prey #1 by Azzarello and Lupacciano continues to slip, a full three months now from the 29th of January to the 29th of April – although originally planned for last October.

While the second issue of Harley Quinn & The Birds Of Prey – the first issue made it out for the movie – has now been delayed from the 8th of April to the 6th of May.

The long-delayed Doom Patrol: The Weight Of The Worlds #7 is also a full three months delayed, from the 29th of January to the 29th of April.

And then we have the regular Brian Bendis section, with Legion Of Super-Heroes #6 having slipped from the 1st of April by four weeks to the 29th, so that #7 has slipped just two weeks from the 6th of May to the 20th.

While the Powers: The Best Ever original graphic novel and finale to the series by Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming, originally solicited for October, then resolicited for the 25th of March is now eight months or three months late, depending how you count it, and now scheduled for the 24th of June.