Well, last week's episode of The CW's Supernatural definitely fit the definition of "epic." We saw the return of some familiar faces (one from a "bad place"), and said goodbye to billions as God (Rob Benedict) continued his path of world destruction – on his way to a final standoff with Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert).

Which brings us to this week's episode – highlighted by the return of Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles. Padalecki's demon Ruby was last seen on the losing end of a run-in with Sam and Dean (season 4, "Lucifer Rising"). Ackles' Jo appeared last season.

So what exactly does the return of Ruby and Jo mean for "Team Winchester"? From the description below, it sounds like it could give our crew the advantage against God. See if you can piece together the clues in the following promo and preview images for "Destiny's Child":

"Supernatural" season 15, episode 13 "Destiny's Child": DANNEEL ACKLES AND GENEVIEVE PADALECKI RETURN AS JO AND RUBY – A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo's (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019, Padalecki and Ackles did their part to get viewers through the stages of the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio.

Check out the moment for yourselves below, starting around the 28:35 mark:

"It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'" – Jensen Ackles

Here's a look back at the original Instagram announcement from Padalecki, Ackles, and Misha Collins; followed by a personal post from Collins:

View this post on Instagram The rest of the vid. #spnfamily for life. A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Mar 22, 2019 at 1:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram In 2008, my life changed forever… A post shared by Misha Collins (@misha) on Mar 29, 2019 at 10:19am PDT

Supernatural executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb shared their thoughts on the decision:

"Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We'd like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve."

The CW's Supernatural stars Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Ackles as Dean Winchester, Collins as Castiel, Mark Pellegrino as Nick, and Alexander Calvert as Jack. Executive producers include Singer, Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Ross-Leming, Buckner, and Berens.