New Orville, Umbrella Academy and Black Hammer in Dark Horse June 2020 Solicitations

Comingfrom Dark Horse in July 2020 solicitations… You Look Like Death: Tales from the Umbrella Academy #1 from Gerard Way and Shaun Simon of the True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys! Barbalien: Red Planet #1, a groundbreaking new sci-fi action series in the world of Black Hammer and Predator: The Original Screenplay #1 adapted from the 1984 screenplay Hunters by James E. Thomas and John C. Thomas. Oh and more Orville…



47 Ronin TP

Mike Richardson (W) and Stan Sakai (A/Cover)

On sale Aug 12

FC, 152 pages

$19.99

TP, 6" x 9"

The tale of these samurai and their epic mission to avenge their wronged master is the story of Japan. Opening with the tragic incident that sealed the fate of Lord Asano, 47 Ronin follows a dedicated group of his vassals on their years-long path of vengeance!

Now in paperback for the first time.

Aliens: The Essential Comics Volume 2 TP

Dave Gibbons (W), Jim Woodring (W), Peter Milligan (W), Mike Mignola (P), Kelly Jones (P), Kilian Plunkett (P), Mark A. Nelson (P), Kevin Nowlan (I), Simon Bisley (Cover), and John Bolton (Cover)

On sale Aug 12

FC, 344 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Across the galaxy, humans have captured or encountered the xenomorphs—almost always to their horror. No matter if the humans are armed with sophisticated weapons or the Aliens are cybernetically controlled, sooner or later claws tear into flesh and inner-jaws slam into skulls!

Collects "Reapers" 1992, "Taste" 1993, Aliens: Salvation 1993, Aliens: Harvest (originally Hive) 1993, Aliens: Sacrifice 1993, and Aliens: Labyrinth 1995.

Alien: The Original Screenplay #3 (of 5)

Cristiano Seixas (W), Guilherme Balbi (A/Cover), Candice Han (C), and Walter Simonson with Dave Stewart (Variant Cover)

On sale June 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The crew makes a shocking discovery about the artifacts found in the pyramid. Unaware of the danger they have brought aboard, the Snark departs the alien planet—and within secure confines of the ship, a horror unknown to man will be unleashed.

Aliens vs. Predator: The Essential Comics Volume 2 TP

Mike Kennedy (W), Randy Stradley (W), Ian Edginton (W), Mark Schultz (W),

David Ross (W), Davidé Fabbri (A), Javier Saltares (A), Alex Maleev (A),

Tom Biondolillo (A), David Ross (A), Roger Robinson (A), Randy Emberlin (I), Dave Stewart (C), Lee Loughridge (C), John Bolton (Cover), and others

On sale Aug 5

FC, 400 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The two deadliest species in the universe collide with one another—often with humans caught in the middle! Whether the combatants include Colonial Marines, misguided scientists, or hapless civilians, carnage is guaranteed! Collects Aliens vs. Predator: Sand Trap; Eternal; "Blood Time"; Dual; "The Web"; "Chained to Life and Death"; Thrill of the Hunt; Civilized Beasts; and "Hell Bent."

The Art of The Dragon Prince HC

Aaron Ehasz (W), Justin Richmond (W), and Wonderstorm (A/Cover)

On sale Aug 5

FC, 192 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

The world behind The Dragon Prince is finally revealed!

The Dragon Prince has enchanted and enthralled viewers since its initial release in September of 2018. Now, for the first time ever, dive into the world behind its creation with this all-new hardcover collection! Never-before-seen concept sketches, preliminary designs, and first impressions from the first three seasons of the animated Netflix series span over nearly 200 pages of content, from storyboards and environments to the characters and creatures that fans across the world have come to love.

Assembled in consultation with The Dragon Prince cocreators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond and executive producer Justin Santistevan, this is the ultimate window into the work behind the show!

• Materials from the first three seasons of the series.

• Nearly 200 pages of full-color materials in a hardcover book.

"A rich world, captivating characters, a beautiful score, and a central conflict that can drive seasons' worth of stories." —Den of Geek

Troy Nixey!

Bacon and Other Monstrous Tales HC

Troy Nixey (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 19

FC, 120 pages

$19.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Superstar artist Troy Nixey will take you on a journey through the creepy and otherworldly in this collection of never-before-collected tales! From alien invasions to monsters lurking in the unseen, this beautifully illustrated book is a must-have for any horror and science-fiction fan! Collecting stories from Nixey's early days at Oni Press and Dark Horse to the relaunch of Fangoria, as well as never-seen-before material and a bonus sketchbook section! Collects Boogie Picker (8 pages from DHP #131), Bacon part 1 (15 pages from Oni Double Feature #3), and Bacon part 2 (15 pages from Oni Double Feature #4).

Bandette Volume 2: Stealers, Keepers! TP (Second Edition)

Paul Tobin (W) and Colleen Coover (A/Cover)

On sale Aug 5

FC, 136 pages

$14.99

TP, 6" x 9"

The world's greatest thief is a costumed teen burglar by the nome d'arte of Bandette, and she's been challenged for the title! The Great Thieving Race is on, as Bandette and rival Monsieur compete to steal priceless artifacts from a criminal organization and its evil leader, but their response could make this Bandette's final crime spree!

• Now available as a trade paperback with new cover art!

"Tobin and Coover make the world of Bandette one that you'd want to live in."—Comic Book Resources

Matt Kindt!

BANG! #5 (of 5)

Matt Kindt (W/Variant Cover), Wilfredo Torres (A/Cover), and Nayoung Kim (C)

On sale June 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Everything comes to a head as the psychotic secret agent Thomas Cord finally assembles his team for their first mission. A drug-addicted man of action, an 80-year-old female detective, a crippled billionaire with an AI-powered car, and a psychotic super spy form an unlikely team—but they are the only team capable of saving the world from destruction at the hands of Goldmaze and a whacked-out sci-fi writer who may be the world's only hope . . . or the architect of its destruction.

From Jeff Lemire's Black Hammer!

Barbalien: Red Planet #1 (of 5)

Tate Brombal (W), Gabriel Hernández Walta (A/Cover), Jordie Bellaire (C), and Aud Koch (Variant Cover)

On sale June 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A groundbreaking new sci-fi action series in the world of the Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer universe, about prejudice, honor, and identity.

Mark Markz has found his place on Earth as both a decorated police officer and as the beloved superhero, Barbalien. But in the midst of the AIDS crisis, hatred from all sides makes balancing these identities seem impossible—especially when a Martian enemy from the past hunts him down to take him back, dead or alive.

• Origin Story for Barbalien.

• Art by Gabriel Hernández Walta (New Mutants, X-Men)!

Black Dog: The Dreams of Paul Nash TP (Second Edition)

Dave McKean (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 19

FC, 120 pages

$24.99

TP, 8 1/2" x 11 3/16"

New special edition with bonus material by Dave McKean!

Best known for his collaborations with Neil Gaiman, McKean defied expectations with his stunning debut as writer and artist in Cages, winner of multiple awards for Best Graphic Album. Dark Horse proudly presents a new original graphic novel by the legendary artist based on the life of Paul Nash, a surrealist painter during World War 1. The Dreams of Paul Nash deals with real soldier's memoirs, and all the stories will add up to be a moving piece about how war and extreme situations change us, how we deal with that pain, and, in Nash's case, by turning his landscapes into powerful and fantastical psychoscapes.

B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know HC

Mike Mignola (W/Cover), Scott Allie (W), Laurence Campbell (A), Sebástian Fiumara (A), Christopher Mitten (A), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Aug 19

FC, 440 pages

$39.99

HC, 7" x 10"

The explosive conclusion to the B.P.R.D. series is collected in full! Lovecraftian monsters ravage an apocalyptic earth as the B.P.R.D. fights to save what little of humanity they can. But even Hellboy is not who he once was, and whether anyone survives Varvara and the long-awaited Ragna Rok remains to be seen.

Hellboy, Abe Sapien, Liz Sherman, and other familiar faces from the B.P.R.D. gather one last time to make a final stand for humanity. This book collects the end of the B.P.R.D. as we know it. Includes B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know volumes 1-3 and bonus material.

Castlevania and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Dark Horse Comics, in partnership with Konami, is proud to offer products inspired by two of the most influential games not only in the franchise, but also in gaming history!

On sale June 3

Castlevania

Pin Set

5-piece pin set sculpted in a stylized 8-bit design.

$14.99

Magnet Set

Our magnet features Simon Belmont, Count Dracula, and other monsters along with floor blocks to recreate moments remembered from this classic!

$8.99

Magnet 4-Pack

Four 1.25" magnets inspired by 8-bit models as seen in the classic game! All in a handy hinged case, which measures 2.75" x 3.5".

$9.99

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Pin Set

Four 1.5" pins inspired by the gorgeous portrait art of Alucard, Richter Belmont, Maria Renard, and Count Dracula himself.

$14.99

Magnet Set

Our magnet set comes full of monsters and heroes (sometimes both) for you to create your own battles of good vs. evil!

$8.99

Magnet 4-Pack

Four 1.25" magnets inspired by the character concept art all in a handy hinged case, which measures 2.75" x 3.5".

$9.99

Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #3 (of 4)

Jeff Lemire (W), Tyler Crook (A/Cover), and John McCrea with Mike Spicer (Variant Cover)

On sale June 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

From the world of the Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer series comes a bizarre, sci-fi adventure origin story!

Forced by cosmic powers to watch eternity unfold simultaneously, a dazed Colonel Weird wanders dazed through the counter-culture movement of the 60s, his own origins, and a murder investigation, struggling to find a way out of the pattern.

Crone TP

Dennis Culver (W), Justin Greenwood (A/Cover), and Brad Simpson (C)

On sale Aug 5

FC, 120 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The sword saviour and champion of men once known as Bloody Bliss is now nothing more than a reclusive old Crone. When an old enemy returns it's up to Bliss to once more defend the Three Kingdoms. Does she have the strength to answer the call for one last adventure? Only Dennis Culver (Burnouts, E is for Extinction) and Justin Greenwood (Stumptown, The Last Siege) know for sure in this story that is equal parts Unforgiven and Xena Warrior Princess. Collects the five-issue miniseries.

"The battle scenes are beautiful and brutal and the visuals do an amazing job of bringing readers into a new and different world." —The Super Powered Fancast

Dead Dog's Bite #3 (of 4)

Tyler Boss (W/A/Cover) and Phillip Sevy (Variant Cover)

On sale June 10

FC, 32 pages

$4.99

Miniseries

After a fire, Joe tries to find answers at her local library. Stop by yours today. The penultimate issue arrives.

• From award-winning cartoonist Tyler Boss (4 Kids Walk into a Bank).

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Story of the Movie in Comics HC

Alessandro Ferrari (W), Massimiliano Narciso (A/C), and Kawaii Creative Studio (C)

On sale Aug 12

FC, 56 pages

$10.99

HC, 6" x 9"

Prepare for a twisted story of fright and delight in this retelling of the groundbreaking stop-motion film. In Halloween Town, the Pumpkin King Jack Skellington rules. When an emptiness begins to grow in him, he finds himself far from home in Christmas Town. Thinking that this is the answer to his melancholy, Jack moves to take over Christmas . . . But when a vision foretells a horrible end should Jack rule Christmas, is it already too late?

The official graphic novel retelling!

Disney Villains: Ursula and the Seven Seas #1 (of 3)

Sherri L. Smith (W) and Gabriele Bagnoli (A/Cover)

On sale June 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Unveil the sordid history of the notorious sea witch Ursula. Long before the events of Disney The Little Mermaid, Ursula was one of seven sea witches, who each ruled one of the Seven Seas with impunity. But when one of Ursula's sea sisters is found subdued, Ursula must find the culprit . . . Among the merfolk, there is one who dares defy the reign of the sea witches.

• An untold story before the events of Disney The Little Mermaid.

Disney/PIXAR Monsters Inc. and Monsters University: The Story of the Movies in Comics HC

TBD (W/A)

On sale Aug 19

FC, 104 pages

$14.99

HC, 6" x 9"

Monsters Mike Wazowski and hotshot James P. Sullivan, "Sulley," are in for a wild ride as their competitive spirit gets them in trouble at both Monsters University and at Monsters, Inc.! Along the way they'll learn the value of working together and just how powerful laughter really is in this hilarious and occasionally scary journey that brings Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University from the screen to your fingertips!

The EC Archives: Shock Illustrated HC

Daniel Keyes (W), Robert Bernstein (W), Jack Oleck (W), Al Feldstein (W), John Larner (W), Jack Kamen (A/Cover), George Evans (A), Frank Frazetta (A), Graham Ingels (A), Reed Crandall (A), Al Williamson (A), Angelo Torres (A), and Rudy Nappi (A)

On sale Aug 5

FC, 240 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 10"

Enjoy the complete run of Shock Illustrated, an innovative "Picto-Fiction" magazine containing illustrated prose stories of switch parties, thrill killers, and more of society's dark underbelly—written and illustrated by Daniel Keyes (Flowers for Algernon), Jack Kamen, Reed Crandall, Graham Ingels, and more! This archive volume contains Shock Illustrated issues 1-4.

• Features the lost fourth issue, with pencils from Frank Frazetta!

Everything II #3 (of 5)

Christopher Cantwell (W) and I.N.J. Culbard (A/C/Cover)

On sale June 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Who is Marshall Gooder . . . and what in his twisted past led to Everything? The origin story of the man . . . and the monster.

Gantz Omnibus Volume 6 TP

Hiroya Oku (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 12

b&w, 680 pages

$24.99

TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"

Once a fearful conscript into the team of Gantz warriors, Kei Kurono is born-again hard in the invisible war against an endless stream of bizarre alien invaders. But the off-world intruders are now taking human form, and even a friend may be a foe!

Gert and the Sacred Stones TP

Marco Rocchi (W) and Francesca Carità (A/Cover)

On sale Aug 26

FC, 160 pages

$14.99

TP, 7" x 10"

This timely tale of an endless war between humans and nature follows young orphan Gert, whose land is shrouded in a thick fog hiding ferocious, fantastical animals that besiege her village. Gert sets out to make sure no one else suffers what she has as a result of the war, but to do this she'll have to do what is forbidden of young women like her: become a warrior. Unfazed, Gert sneaks into the initiation test, beginning an adventure that will prove to be about much more than revenge. Gert's journey will teach her to accept hard truths, rethink the glorification of war and violence, and prove if she can be the unlikely hero to reimagine her people's future.

An insightful story of conflict, reconciliation, and the unique power of young people to change their world for the better.

From the acclaimed Italian comics team of Marco Rocchi and Francesca Carità!

God of War: Fallen God #1 (of 4)

Chris Roberson (W), Tony Parker (A), Dan Jackson (C), and Dave Rapoza (Cover)

On sale June 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Can a man ever be free of his past? Can the tides of time ever wash away the bloody sands of sin? Or do transpired trespasses permanently and inescapably stain one's soul?

After conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena, Kratos believes himself to be finally free from his bondage. He sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable—himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites madness.

• An all-new tale, set between the events of God of War III and God of War (2018)!

God of War: Lore and Legends HC

Rick Barba (W)

On sale Aug 5

FC, 120 pages

$34.99

HC, 9" x 12"

A hardcover tome that authentically recreates Atreus's journal as seen in God of War, with expanded lore written in collaboration with game director Cory Barlog!

The hit game is brought to life in a tangible and exciting new way as readers are invited to plumb the lore of God of War through the eyes of Kratos's son, Atreus. This hardcover volume chronicles Atreus and Kratos's journey through the fabled Nine Realms, from the wildwoods of Midgard to the mountains of Jötunheim and beyond. In addition to the record of their mythic journey, this wonderous collection also includes a bestiary that was assembled during those travels, intimate dossiers of the characters that inhabit the masterfully crafted universe, and much more!

Grendel: Devil's Odyssey #7(of 8)

Matt Wagner (W/A/Cover), Brennan Wagner (C), and Rob Guillory (Variant Cover)

On sale June 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Grendel Prime's crusade as the "White Warrior" becomes legendary on the planet known as Bojan Feq. But his campaign of nonviolent resistance to overturn and eradicate the practice known as "the Ordeal" eventually brings him into conflict with the leader of that world's largest caste—a ruthless despot known as Gama Gorach!

Henchgirl TP (Second Edition)

Kristen Gudsnuk (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 26

FC, 336 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Mary Posa hates her job. She works long hours for little pay, no insurance, and worst of all, no respect. Her coworkers are jerks and her boss doesn't appreciate her. He's also a supervillain. Cursed with a conscience, Mary would give anything to be something other than a Henchgirl.

This second edition printing offers the humor and henching you love, along with an extra, new Henchgirl story!

Invisible Kingdom #11

G. Willow Wilson (W) and Christian Ward (A/C/Cover)

On sale June 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

The final arc of the acclaimed series begins . . . in the Point of No Return! The strange new Nones have whisked the Sundog into a far more perilous edge of space—and they need Vess. Will she choose Grix . . . or the unthinkable?

"A stunning book that looks unlike anything else on the market."— Bleeding Cool

Kill Whitey Donovan TP

Sydney Duncan (W), Natalie Barahona (A), and Jason Pearson (Cover)

On sale Aug 5

FC, 120 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

After Anna Hoyt's sister commits suicide, Anna sets off for Atlanta to kill the man responsible for destroying her family—her fiancé, Jim "Whitey" Donovan. But Anna, a spirited though pampered daughter of a prominent doctor, can't do it alone. To get through the hell that lay between her Alabama home and Atlanta, she makes a deal with one of the Donovan slaves, Hattie Virgil, who has an agenda all her own. In exchange for a chance at freedom, Hattie, a survivor, will lead this unlikely pair on a quest that will change them both forever. Collects the five-issue miniseries.

"The art is expressive, original, and adds complexity to an already complex story." —Comics: The Gathering

Lady Baltimore #1 (of 5)

Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Bridgit Connell (A), Michelle Madsen (C), and Abigail Larson (Cover)

On sale June 10

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Once she was Sofia Valk, living in a village overrun by evil. In time she became Lord Baltimore's most trusted ally. Now, more than a decade after his death, Europe has erupted with the early battles of World War 2 and dark forces are rising again. With witches, vampires, and Nazis on the march, Sofia must embrace the title of Lady Baltimore! But can she fight monsters without becoming a monster herself? Horror genius writing team Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden reunite, with stellar art by Bridgit Connell and colors by Michelle Madsen as they return readers to the world of Baltimore.

"Witches, monsters, magic, and adventure abound in Lady Baltimore, the exciting new series from Dark Horse Comics, rich in story and art that brings it all to life. What's not to like!"—Cat Staggs

The Last Knight of St. Hagan #3 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W), Scott Allie (W), Andrea Mutti (A), Lee Loughridge (C), and Sebastián Fiumara (Cover)

On sale June 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A dire chase plays out against the backdrop of occupied Europe!

Goaded on by the spirit of St. Hagan, a Polish spy pursues the Nazi soldiers who stole valuable rebel intel and left him for dead. What the envelope contains is the key to stopping an occult doomsday plan. But occult forces at work in the Third Reich have sensed his presence, and move to intercept. Will one man, even infused with such a spirit, be enough to overcome that which stands against him?

Moebius Library: Doctor Moebius and Mister Gir TP

Numa Sadoul (W) and Moebius (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 19

FC, 248 pages

$29.99

TP, 8" x 10"

Working closely with publisher Casterman and Moebius Production, Dark Horse brings you Numa Sadoul's landmark interviews with Jean "Moebius" Giraud. The master reflects on his many lives as an artist and man, from his Heavy Metal breakthrough era to a year before his untimely passing. Numa Sadoul—whose exclusive fourteen-hour interview with Hergé in 1971 was the basis of the 2003 documentary Tintin and I—is known for his book-length conversations with such major comics figures as Jacques Tardi, André Franquin (Spirou), and Albert Uderzo (co-creator of Astérix). Edward Gauvin, translator of over three hundred graphic novels, brings us Sadoul's English-language debut.

Neil Gaiman! P. Craig Russell!

Norse Mythology #2

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/A/Cover), Jerry Ordway (A), Lovern Kindzierski (C), and David Mack (Variant Cover)

On sale June 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

Loki is forced to atone for his latest prank by pitting two groups of dwarfs against each other in a contest that will either bring the gods greater treasures than they could dream of, or cost him his head . . . or both.

PICK UP WHERE SEASON 2 LEFT OFF!

The Orville #1: Launch Day (Part 1 of 2)

David A. Goodman (W) David Cabeza (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)

On sale June 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

When seemingly hostile Krill ships cross into Union space, the Orville intercepts. Captain Mercer learns they are en route to a planet that left the Union decades ago under mysterious circumstances. Scans have discovered a moon-sized construct above the planet, and the Krill intend a preemptive strike against the presumed weapon. But is it?

• Written by The Orville Executive Producer David A. Goodman!

Papaya Salad HC

Elisa Macellari (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 26

FC, 232 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

The debut graphic novel from Thai-Italian illustrator Elisa Macellari, Papaya Salad tells the story of her great-uncle Sompong who found himself in Europe on military scholarship on the eve of World War II. A gentle and resolute man in love with books and languages, in search of his place in the world, Sompong chronicles his life during the war and falling for his wife, finding humor and joy even as the world changes irrevocably around him.

This 232-page tale tells the human story of the War, from a perspective not typically seen.

• Presents a unique perspective and artistic approach to WWII stories.

• Winner of the 2019 Autori di Immagini Silver Medal in the Comics category.

Predator: The Original Screenplay #1 (of 5)

Jeremy Barlow (W), Patrick Blaine (A), Andy Owens (I), Candice Han (C), Diego Galindo (Cover), and Marc Borstelmann (Variant Cover)

On sale June 10

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A team of military specialists are on a rescue mission in the jungles of Central America. The details of the mission are classified, but the team soon uncovers a trail of lies and deceit. Something is observing them—tracking their every move. The hunt has begun!

• Adapted from the 1984 screenplay Hunters by James E. Thomas and John C. Thomas, before it became the 1987 film Predator.

Primordial TP

Bruce Zick (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 26

FC, 128 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In the distant past in an underwater realm, Nelarr discovers that he can no longer breathe underwater, but needs oxygen from the air to survive. Branded a freak of nature, he is banished from the kingdom. Between battling monsters and other Lemarians who want him dead, he searches for a place where he may not only survive, but a place he can call home.

From acclaimed artist and animator, Bruce Zick (The Atomic Legion, The Zone Continuum) comes an epic saga of myth and fantasy.

Resident Alien Omnibus Volume 1 TP

Peter Hogan (W) and Steve Parkhouse (A/Cover)

On sale Aug 5

FC, 288 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Living undercover as a semi-retired, small-town doctor, a stranded alien's only hope is to stay off humanity's radar until he can be rescued. When he's pulled into a surprising murder mystery by the town's desperate mayor and struggling police chief, "Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle" learns more about the human condition than he ever wanted to. Acclaimed creators Peter Hogan (2000 AD, Tom Strong) and Steve Parkhouse (Milkman Murders, Doctor Who) deliver a truly unique sci-fi adventure tale with heart and humor! This omnibus collects Resident Alien volumes 1-3!

• From Peter Hogan, writer of Tom Strong and the artist of the classic Bojeffries Saga

• Coming to SyFy summer 2020!



Savor TP

Neil Kleid (W), John Broglia (A/Cover), and Frank Reynoso (C)

On sale Aug 5

FC, 144 pages

$14.99

TP, 6" x 9"

Discovering a band of demon cooks has captured her island home, warrior chef Savor Batonnet must undertake her very first quest as a newly minted hero! But being called a "hero" and possessing a handful of skills all the ingredients Savor needs to face five deadly restaurants, build the ultimate knife, save both her parents and the woman she loves? By creators Neil Kleid (Brownsville, Kings and Canvas, Powers: The Secret History of Deena Pilgrim), John Broglia (God Complex, Zombie-Sama) and Frank Reynoso (Kings and Canvas, The Sweetness).

• For fans of Legend of Zelda, Top Chef, Disney films and cooking shows—or warrior chefs of all ages!

• A new young-adult world a la Avatar: The Last Airbender.

• A bite-sized graphic novel about finding your way, food fighting, and adventure!

Shaolin Cowboy: Shemp Buffett TP

Geof Darrow (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 26

FC, 144 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

"A LITTLE LESS CONVERSATION, A LITTLE MORE ACTION!!" —Elvis

The SAGA of one man's fight against THE WALKING DEAD as you've never seen it before!

The action never lets up as a chainsaw of events pits the comic world's favorite Shaolin Cowboy against a legion of gourmets from the fourth level of hell, intent on turning America's finest youth into an endless shemp buffet.

Strap on your six-guns, gas up your chainsaw, and hang on, 'cuz you aren't in Downton Abbey anymore.

• New paperback edition of Geof Darrow's Eisner Award-winning Shaolin Cowboy, with new cover.

Spy Island #3 (of 4)

Chelsea Cain (W), Lia Miternique (Cover and Variant Cover), Elise McCall (A), and Rachelle Rosenberg (C)

On sale June 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Recent mermaid attacks have everyone on edge. Beaches are closed. Super spy Nora Freud must team up with her friends in order to expose the sinister underbelly of a vast marine cryptozoology conspiracy. In local news, The Mermaid Hut, down by the marina, is pleased to announce a 10% sale on mermaid-tooth necklaces. While supplies last.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 Omnibus Volume 4 TP

Michio Murakawa (W/A) and Junichiro Tamamori (Cover)

On sale Aug 5

b&w, 360 pages

$19.99

TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"

The Yamato is under the command of First Officer Sanada while Captain Okita lies wounded in sick bay. Harried by the Gamilan dimenisional submarine UX-01, Kodai fights back with unconventional tactics, only to find his decisions leading to conflict within as well. Under the stress of General Domel's brilliant attack, the crew of the Yamato is starting to come apart . . . even as an unexpected power play occurs among the enemy!

Starship Down #4 (of 4)

Justin Giampaoli (W), Andrea Mutti (A/Cover), and Vladimir Popov (C)

On sale June 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

World powers have maneuvered their chess pieces in hopes of controlling a discovery that will rewrite history. But even they cannot predict how people will react. In the wake of a total catastrophe that almost destroys the UFO site and artifacts, one anthropologist tries to break the news to the world without breaking the human spirit, while a member of the Vatican feels displaced by the shattering of his faith.

Mankind discovers its startling origins!

Stranger Things Volume 3: Into the Fire TP

Jody Houser (W), Ryan Kelly (P), Le Beau Underwood (I), Triona Farrell (C), and Viktor Kalvachev (Cover)

On sale Aug 26

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Years after escaping Hawkins Lab, two of Dr. Brenner's former subjects seek to live normal lives. When news reaches them that the lab was shutdown they go on a harrowing search for Nine, a powerful pyrokinetic whose shattered psyche threatens to burn them all to ashes if they can't find her and free her from her own malevolent imagination.

Perfectly penned by writer Jody Houser (Critical Role, Star Wars: Tie Fighter) with pencils by Ryan Kelly (New York Four, Star Wars) and inks by Le Beau Underwood (Catwoman, Immortal Hulk) this third book in the Stranger Things comics line takes the story to brand new territory. Collects issues #1-#4 of the series.

Tomorrow #5 (of 5)

Peter Milligan (W), Jesús Hervás (A/Cover), and James Devlin (C)

On sale June 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

In the devastating final chapter, will survivors live long enough for the antivirus to reach them? And will Oscar and Cira live long enough to be re-united?

The end of the world . . . is the start of it all.

The Witcher: Fading Memories #1 (of 4)

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Amad Mir (A), and Evan Cagle (Cover)

On sale June 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Geralt has become impoverished and dejected since monster threats have seemingly vanished. Times have always been hard for Witchers—but without continual work, his situation has worsened. As Geralt explores new possibilities for his life path, he receives a request from the Mayor of Towitz, a small town where children are being kidnapped by Foglets . . . but something feels off about this new threat.

• Explore the world of The Witcher beyond the games!

• A brand-new series featuring the game's iconic protagonist, Geralt!

Now a Netflix original series!

The World of Black Hammer Library Edition Volume 1 HC

Jeff Lemire (W), David Rubín (A), Max Fiumara (A), Dave Stewart (C), and Dean Ormston (Cover)

On sale Aug 26

FC, 256 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 12"

An expanded look at the world of Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer universe, with two complete series drawn by David Rubín and Max Fiumara.

Sherlock Frankenstein lies at the heart of the mystery of what happened to Black Hammer, Spiral City's greatest hero, and Black Hammer's daughter is determined to uncover his role.

Doctor Andromeda, an aged crime fighter, desperately struggles to reconnect with his estranged son as he takes on personal demons and interstellar battles.

Collects Sherlock Frankenstein & the Legion of Evil: From the World of Black Hammer and Doctor Andromeda and the Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format with a new cover, sketchbook extras, and more!

You Look Like Death: Tales from the Umbrella Academy #1 (of 6)

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), I.N.J. Culbard (A/Variant Cover), Gabriel Bá (Cover), and Leo Romero with Jordie Bellaire (Variant Cover)

On sale June 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The first Umbrella Academy spin off series! When 18-year-old Séance gets himself kicked out of the Umbrella Academy, and his allowance discontinued by Hargreeves, he takes to a place where his ghoulish talents will be appreciated––Hollywood. After a magical high on a vampire-drug-lord's stash, Klaus needs help, and doesn't have his siblings there to save him.

• Séance gets his own miniseries!

• From Gerard Way and Shaun Simon of the True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys!

X-Ray Robot #4 (of 4)

Michael Allred (W/A/Cover), Laura Allred (C), and Tradd Moore (Variant Cover)

On sale June 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After an incredible trip through infinite universes, super scientist Max Wilding stumbles upon hidden truths and a climactic battle with consequences that ripple through dimensions . . . and time itself.