"Minions: The Rise of Gru" Pulled from its Early July Release Date Due to Coronavirus

The movie delays keep right on coming but this time we have a delay for a different reason. Most of the movies that have been delayed because the studio was rightfully worried about the bottom line suffering from all of the theater closures. However, we have to remember that there are other reasons for a movie to get delayed and that is post-production. That seems to be the reason that Minions: The Rise of Gru will be delayed according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris," Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri said in a statement. "With this decision we are abiding by the French Government's guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families. This means we will be unable to finish Missions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions."

The idea of this impacting post-production of movies like Minions: The Rise of Gru is something that I think a lot of people haven't really considered. Everyone is thinking much more long term but similar in the way that TV shows could have shortened seasons release dates scheduled after theaters reopen could be shuffled due to post-production getting delayed. If that is the case then expect studios to shift one release date for another. Hypothetically; if post-production on Eternals is impacted by coronavirus Disney could shift Black Widow into that spot and just move all of the release dates down. Studios doing something like that might be a better idea than just filling in the fall schedule so much that nothing does well.

Minions: The Rise of Gru, directed by Kyle Balda, stars Pierre Coffin, Steve Carell, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, and Alan Arkin. It currently has no release date.