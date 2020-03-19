Mezco Toyz Releases Company Statement for COVID-19

Everyone out there is trying to stay safe and companies are taking the right precautionary measures to do so. Funko just released their COVID-19 statement earlier and you can find that here. This time Mezco Toyz releases theirs and is located here to ensure people are safe during this time. They do plan on continuing to still ship out orders but they mention delays are possible. This is no surprise for the circumstance we are dealing with. Mezco Toyz is making sure not only their employees but customers are staying safe out there. These are the correct measure to take and some delays are defiantly worth it to make sure our health is secure.

Just like us here at Bleeding Cool we want fans to stay safe, stay happy, and stay collecting. We will continue to bring you the news you need and show you all the toys and collectibles you can sink your teeth into.

The Mezco Toyz statement is what follows:

Regarding COVID-19, we are actively taking direction from health, local, and government authorities.

Safety is our highest priority. To assure a safe work environment, the company is expecting to operate at a reduced capacity while we work through the issues we're currently facing.

In regards to the valued business of our customers – as of now, we are still shipping out orders but please note that delays are possible due to current and changing conditions. We are still learning how this affects our business partners and how they will be able to operate as well.

We hope for everyone's safety, good health, and a quick return towards normalcy.

Thank you.

– Mezco Toyz